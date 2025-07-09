Howard excited for 'unreal opportunity' to play alongside McDavid, Draisaitl with Oilers

Isaac Howard is relishing the opportunity of lining up beside two of the most dynamic players in the NHL after he was acquired by the Edmonton Oilers in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Howard, who won the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's hockey player last season, has a chance to go from the top line at Michigan State University to a top-six role alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl with the Oilers.

It would be an impressive jump for the 21-year-old forward.

"I think that's an unreal opportunity. I don't think you can get any better than that," Howard said Wednesday. "Those are two of the best players in the world; they could be the two best. It's pretty incredible. I can't wait to share the ice with those guys and pick their brain. They're different in their own way and they're both so talented and so good, and just hearing that [opportunity exists], it's pretty incredible."

Howard led Michigan State and was fifth in the NCAA with 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games, and also helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

He was prepared to return to Michigan State for a third season, and play a fourth season of NCAA hockey after beginning his college career at Minnesota Duluth in 2022-23, if he was unable to come to terms on a contract with Tampa Bay, which had selected him in the first round (No. 31) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

But with that seeming unlikely, the Lightning traded Howard to the Oilers for 19-year-old forward prospect Sam O'Reilly, who Edmonton had selected in the first round (No. 32) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

After the trade, Howard signed a three-year, entry-level contract.

"I kind of found out, out of the blue, a little bit last night, maybe an hour before everyone else," Howard said of the trade. "It was a super cool moment and I knew when I met with Edmonton, this probably was a spot I wanted to go. It just checks all the boxes. I knew if it happened, I would absolutely love it."

Edmonton is considered a Stanley Cup contender, having reached the Final the past two seasons and losing to the Florida Panthers on both occasions.

There also will be opportunities for significant ice time following the departures of forwards Evander Kane, Corey Perry, Connor Brown and Viktor Arvidsson.

Howard has the potential to provide another element of skill to the lineup, and the Oilers hope he can make a successful jump to the NHL.

“I think that's why I was so excited about this fit," he said. "I watched every single Oilers playoff game the last couple of years. I think just watching, it's such high-paced, skilled and fast, and work-ethic first. That is exactly my game and I think that's why this could be such a great fit and I was really excited."

Howard will be in the spotlight in Edmonton, but it won't be the first time. He played in The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament as a 10-year-old; the event brings elite teams from throughout North America to Edmonton and has featured more than 140 players who have gone on to play in the NHL.

"That was the first thing I thought about, I went to Edmonton once and stayed at West Edmonton Mall, and what I remember was it was pretty sweet and it was a fun tournament," he said. "It was super cool. You play on the ice sheet in the middle of the mall, and at that age you feel like you're in the Stanley Cup Final. It's a big deal. There's a big water park that we went to and some rollercoasters and stuff in the mall, so it was pretty fun."

Howard is confident he'll have just as much fun in Edmonton moving forward.

"I've got a lot of buddies who have been in similar spots and are in the NHL and made that jump [from NCAA hockey]," Howard said. "I got a cool opportunity in the men’s World Championship this year to be ingrained in that system of pro hockey, how those guys act and stuff like that and I think that was super valuable.

"I think it obviously has a lot to do with your mindset. It's going to be faster and stronger, it's the League that everyone's goal is to get there and play, so I think a lot has to stem from your mindset and being confident in your abilities and just embracing the challenge."

Along with his skill, Howard brings an upbeat personality to Edmonton. He wore a white suit with a United States flag belt buckle to the NHL draft and had a memorable television interview, which showcased his confidence.

"I definitely like to have fun at times and be myself and make light of some situations," Howard said. "At the same time, I think I can be a super-serious, hockey-driven guy who works really hard and is willing to do whatever to help the team. It's a healthy blend and bringing good energy, being upbeat. That can rub off on guys, and I want to have good vibes in locker room and on the ice, so I'm going to try and do all that."