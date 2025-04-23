Oilers at Kings, Western Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

Kane to make season debut, Klingberg also back for Edmonton; Los Angeles looks to extend series lead

Kane Doughty pic

© Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

LOS ANGELES -- The Edmonton Oilers hope Evander Kane adds energy and John Klingberg can help on blue line in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings at Crpto.com Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MAX, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Kane missed the entire regular season because of surgeries the forward had to repair a sports hernia and knee injury on Sept. 20, and Jan. 9, respectively.

“It’s been obviously a long time since I last played a game, and it’s nice to get in and get an opportunity to contribute,” Kane said after the morning skate. “I was always very confident that I would be back to play. I was unsure when that was going to happen, and I’m looking forward to tonight.”

Klingberg has not played since the defenseman blocked a shot in a 6-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on March 27.

The Kings are expected to use the same lineup after a 6-5 overtime victory in Game 1. They held a 4-0 lead in Game 1 and were up 5-2 in the third period before Oilers center Connor McDavid set up Corey Perry and Zach Hyman before scoring himself to tie it 5-5.

Phillip Danault won it for Los Angeles at 19:18 of overtime.

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 series have a record of 353-56 (.863), including 266-34 (.887) when starting at home.

Here is a breakdown of Game 2:

Oilers: Jeff Skinner will be a healthy scratch. The veteran forward played his first NHL playoff game Monday after 1,078 regular season games. Skinner will sit out to make way for Kane. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said the move was not indicative of Skinner’s play in his first playoff game; he instead wants what Kane can provide. On defense, Klingberg will replace Josh Brown, who had 10 shifts for 4:54 of ice time in Game 1. Edmonton defenseman Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed injury) has been ruled out for the entire first round and Troy Stecher (undisclosed) is still out. Defenseman Evan Bouchard played a game-high 28:20 in Game 1 and had three assists. McDavid (one goal, three assists) and Leon Draisaitl (one goal, one assist) combined for six points in Game 1. McDavid (40 points; nine goals, 31 assists) an Draisaitl (32 points; 18 goals, 14 assists) have a combined 72 points in 19 playoff games against the Kings.

Kings: Los Angeles became the fourth team in NHL history to concede a four-goal lead in a playoff game but still managed to win Game 1. Kings coach Jim Hiller said the complexion of Game 1 could have looked different had they been able to capitalize on a two-man advantage for two minutes starting at 8:53 of the third for a puck-over-glass penalty to Oilers defenseman Jake Walman and an ensuing unsuccessful coach’s challenge. Edmonton scored twice with goalie Stuart Skinner pulled for the extra attacker after Los Angeles missed several empty-net chances. Adrian Kempe and Andrei Kuzmenko each had a goal and two assists in Game 1. It was Kuzmenko’s playoff debut; he had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 22 games for Los Angeles this season after acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers on March 7.

Number to know: 22. Kempe leads the Kings with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 19 playoff games against the Oilers. The Los Angeles forward is one of five players (Mikey Anderson, Danault, Anze Kopitar, Trevor Moore) to have played every playoff game against Edmonton in the past four seasons.

What to look for: What impact will Kane have? He has not played since Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final last season. Can Darcy Kuemper play the same way for Los Angeles he did in the regular season? He gave up five goals on 25 shots in Game 1 after having a 2.02 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in the regular season.

What they are saying

“We need a big response tonight. I thought the way we didn’t give up last game and our resilience is a great sign. Obviously, we can’t fall behind like that; it was just little mistakes and penalties. We gave up two 5-on-3s and it’s tough to win a hockey game like that against a good power play.” -- Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

“There’s no secret their power play is lethal, so we’re trying to stay out of the box. The last game we were moving our feet and when you’re moving your feet, you’re not going to take those dumb stick penalties. We have to go right to the body instead of using your sticks, and we have to keep doing that.” -- Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Corey Perry

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Mattias Janmark -- Viktor Arvidsson

Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman -- John Klingberg

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Kasperi Kapanen, Olivier Rodrigue, Joshua Brown, Max Jones, Jeff Skinner, Cam Dineen

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Troy Stecher (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Status report

Kane will make his season debut; he had surgery Sept. 20 to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles, then had arthroscopic knee surgery Jan. 9. … Klingberg will play after missing the final 10 games of the regular season and Game 1 on Monday because of a lower-body injury. … The Kings are likely to dress the same lineup they used Monday; coach Jim Hiller would not divulge any potential changes.

NHL.com independent correspondent Dan Greenspan contributed to this report

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Kuzmenko fitting into 1st-line role with Kings going into Game 2 against Oilers

Danault's clutch strike

Oilers need 'to raise our level of work' to avoid early hole in Game 2

McDavid's 4 points in Game 1

Kings recover late, top Oilers in Game 1 of West 1st Round after blowing 4-goal lead

EDM at LAK | Recap | Gm1

Kings hope to learn after recovering for ‘little bit scary’ win in Game 1

Latest News

NBA's Wizards, MLB's Nationals show off Capitals version of City Edition jersey

Drury signs multiyear contract to remain general manager of Rangers

Healthy Kaprizov making big impact for Wild in 1st round against Golden Knights

Greig trying to do his part for Senators in Eastern 1st Round

Bruins 'anticipate' being playoff team next season

Lightning seek to rebound on penalty kill in Game 2

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stars at Avalanche, Western Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Blues look to improve at even strength in Game 3 of Western 1st Round

Kane to make season debut for Oilers in Game 2 against Kings

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Cirelli uncertain for Lightning in Game 2 on Thursday

Playoffs observations discussed on '@TheRink' podcast

Clutterbuck announces retirement, played 16 NHL seasons

Canadiens at Capitals, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Devils leaning on Pesce's experience in 1st round against Hurricanes