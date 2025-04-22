Kings hope to learn after recovering for ‘little bit scary’ win in Game 1

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings were relieved that an extremely valuable lesson came in a victory.

A little more than 43 years after the “Miracle on Manchester” took place in a Stanley Cup Playoff game between the Kings and Edmonton Oilers, there was nearly the “Fold on Figueroa” on Monday.

Los Angeles blew a 4-0 lead before recovering late for a 6-5 win against Edmonton in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at Crypto.com Arena, which is located along Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles.

The game brought back memories of a 6-5 overtime win by Los Angeles against Edmonton in Game 3 of the 1982 Smythe Division Semifinals, when it stormed back from a 5-0 third-period deficit at Great Western Forum on Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood, California.

“That was a little bit scary,” said Kings forward Phillip Danault, who broke the 5-5 tie at 19:18 of the third period. “There were ups and downs, we were up 4-0 and they come back. We know they have an offensive machine and we have to learn from this and move on.”

Playing the Oilers for the fourth consecutive time in the first round, the Kings know they cannot afford to let their guard down against Connor McDavid, although they got another reminder of it.

McDavid almost single-handedly mounted the improbable comeback in the third period, making for a wild finish. He set up Corey Perry to make it 5-3 at 7:43, Zach Hyman to cut it to 5-4 at 17:56 and scored to tie the game 5-5 at 18:32.

The game looked destined for overtime before Danault flubbed a shot over Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner on an odd-man rush in the final minute of the third period.

“I don’t think we took the foot off the gas,” Kings captain Anze Kopitar said. “That’s a high offense powered team over there and when you give them a sniff, they’ll take it, and they certainly did. Obviously, being up 4-0 and 4-1 going into the third period, we want to make sure we lock it down and not make it too interesting like we did tonight.”