Oilers need 'to raise our level of work' to avoid early hole in Game 2

LOS ANGELES -- The Edmonton Oilers left it too late, literally and figuratively, in their 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round on Monday.
The Oilers surrendered the first four goals of the game before center Leon Draisaitl scored with six seconds remaining in the second period. And though they were able to rally and tie the game 5-5 with center Connor McDavid’s goal with 1:28 remaining in the third period, forward Phillip Danault’s rainbowing mis-hit with 41.1 seconds to go left Edmonton with a defeat and 1-0 series deficit.
With some time to reflect on the frantic comeback and stunning defeat, McDavid said the Oilers understand it will take more than one period of strong play to get back in the series in Game 2 of the best-of-7 series at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MAX, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).
“I mean, we’re tied with a minute to go. I guess we’re close,” McDavid said Tuesday. “That being said, they were the better team for 40 minutes, no doubt about that. They were solid. I thought they were just more desperate, more urgent than we were, I would say, in the first 40 minutes. We could definitely feel that right away, so we've got to raise our level of work and be ready to work.”