Oilers need 'to raise our level of work' to avoid early hole in Game 2

There is plenty for the Oilers to improve on, starting with their defensive structure and consistency. Danault’s first goal to put the Kings up 4-0 at 17:43 of the second came off a bad blind pass by Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard, and the error was magnified because forward Quinton Byfield and Danault were alone in the slot to capitalize.

On the winning goal, the Oilers were slow to recover on an odd-man rush, with forward Warren Foegele getting positioning in front to the crease to screen goalie Stuart Skinner, and no defenders able to get back in time to put a body on the trailing Danault.

“Tough to fault him on many of them,” McDavid said of Skinner, who made 24 saves. “What are you going to do when guys are standing in the slot by themselves, you know? Those are freebies that are tough on him. We've got to do a better job of protecting that area.”

Skinner took the blame for failing to provide better situational management throughout the game, knowing full well what the Oilers’ dynamic offense led by McDavid is capable of producing.

“I mean, we just ran out of time,” Skinner said. “Letting a goal (in), the sixth goal, you know as a team, that was just, obviously, not the time to do it. It was the time to just survive and get into overtime, but that stuff happens.”

This is not an unfamiliar position for Edmonton, having lost Game 1 in two of the previous three first-round series against Los Angeles as they meet for the fourth straight year. The Oilers recovered after losing the opener on home ice in 2022 and 2023 to win Game 2, and each of the previous three series have been tied 1-1 after two games.

Skinner expects Edmonton to draw on those experiences to come through with a more comprehensive effort Wednesday.

“We’re going into Game 2, we know what to do, we know what to expect. We know how to play it,” he said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean we know what result’s going to come our way, but it gives us a sense of confidence.”