Oilers at Kings, Western Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

Los Angeles finished second in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of Edmonton. The Kings won three of their four games against the Oilers this season. Los Angeles won at home 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 28 and 3-0 on April 5, and 5-0 in Edmonton on April 14. The Oilers won 1-0 at home on Jan. 13.

Edmonton has won the past six playoff series against Los Angeles and eight of 10 overall. The Kings' last series victory against the Oilers was the 1989 Smythe Division Semifinals.

Here is a breakdown of Game 1:

Oilers: Along with Draisaitl, forward Zach Hyman will return after missing the final three games of the regular season because of an undisclosed injury, and defenseman Jake Walman will play after sitting out the final five games, also because of an undisclosed injury. Forward Trent Frederic, who is recovering from a high-ankle sprain, will be a game-time decision, coach Kris Knoblauch said. Frederic played one game since he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade also involving the New Jersey Devils on March 4. He had 7:10 of ice time in a 3-0 loss at the Kings on April 5 before re-aggravating the injury. Defenseman Brett Kulak is expected to be back from Canmore, Alberta, in time for the game. The defenseman left the team to join his wife for the birth of their second child. Goalie Stuart Skinner will start. He played two of the last three games of the regular season after sitting out eight games because of a head injury sustained during a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on March 26.

Kings: Goalie Darcy Kuemper will start Game 1. He is the fourth goalie to start a series against the Oilers during the past four years, following Cam Talbot (2024), Joonas Korpisalo (2023) and Jonathan Quick (2022). Kuemper was 31-11-7 with a 2.02 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and five shutouts in 50 games this season. Forward Adrian Kempe led the Kings with 73 points (35 goals, 38 assists) in 81 games. Center Anze Kopitar had 67 points (21 goals, 46 assists) in 81 games. The Kings (31-6-4) had the best home record in the NHL this season. Los Angeles is looking for its first playoff series victory since winning the Stanley Cup in 2014.

Number to know: 66. That is the number of points McDavid and Draisaitl have combined for (25 goals, 41 assists) in 18 playoff games against Los Angeles. McDavid has 36 points (eight goals, 28 assists) and Draisaitl has 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists).

What to look for: How will Edmonton fare without defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who has been ruled out for the series because of an undisclosed injury? Can Los Angeles improve its power play in the playoffs? The Kings were 27th in the NHL this season at 17.9 percent, while the Oilers were 12th at 23.7 percent.