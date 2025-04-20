Kuemper's career year gives Kings confidence in latest playoff matchup against Oilers

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings like their chances with Darcy Kuemper in goal.
The 34-year-old is the fourth starting goalie for Los Angeles in four seasons against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round and may give them the best opportunity to get over the hump.
Kuemper goes into Game 1 of the best-of-7 series at Crypto.Com Arena on Monday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN) off one his best NHL seasons.
“It’s been super fun, I really enjoyed this group, we have a lot of fun in the locker room and off the ice, and we play so hard for each other on the ice,” Kuemper said Saturday. “It’s special to be part of a group like that and we’ve been looking forward to the playoffs for a long time now and are excited to get going.”
Kuemper is following the path of Jonathan Quick (2022), Joonas Korpisalo (2023), and Cam Talbot (2024), who started for Los Angeles in its past three first-round meetings with Edmonton.
Quick came the closest to backstopping the Kings to a series win, losing in seven games. Los Angeles lost in six games with Korpisalo and five with Talbot.
This season, Los Angeles finished four points ahead of Edmonton in the Pacific Division and has home-ice advantage for the first time in this run of four consecutive first round meetings. The Kings are as confident as they’ve ever been going up against the Oilers, particularly with Kuemper going 31-11-7 in 50 starts with a career-low 2.02 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.
“I think what gives us a chance to win is our depth and our defend-first mindset,” Kuemper said. “We’re able to have so much success in the regular season and were always in games, there weren’t many games where we didn’t give ourselves a chance. I think it’s quite well known that things tighten up when playoffs get going and we’re very comfortable playing those types of games and we’re excited for it.”