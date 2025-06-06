Oilers goalie Skinner ‘locked in’ entering Game 2 of Final vs. Panthers

EDMONTON -- Stuart Skinner left the ice following the Edmonton Oilers’ morning skate on Friday, took off his goalie pads, the top half of his equipment and with sweat dripping off his head, held court with the media for roughly 15 minutes.

In an era where many NHL goalies refuse to do media interviews on a game day, Skinner stood at his locker stall and answered questions from the various waves of reporters before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on Friday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

It spoke to the easy-going nature of Skinner, who is playing some of his best hockey for the Oilers, who will try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series before the scene shifts to Florida for the next two games.

“It’s his confidence, and you can tell,” Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “His demeanor is different; he’s so locked in and that’s what I see in him. For us looking at him and the way he’s playing, he’s very confident right now and he’s doing all those things. He’s not just saying the right things, he’s doing it and is just building on that confidence.”

When Skinner is answering questions, joking with media members, it’s a sign he is ready to play. He is at his best when loose and it’s an attitude that seems to reverberate throughout the locker room.

“We have a ton of confidence in him and he’s shown such maturity and resilience and that kind of speaks to our team as well, that’s kind of our mindset too,” forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “Stu the few years he has been in the League as a young goalie, the maturity that he shows on a day-to-day basis is really impressive and he goes in there with a goal every night and we definitely have the confidence that he’s going to play his best again.”

Skinner is 7-2 with a 1.80 goals-against-average and .928 save percentage since regaining the net in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights.