Winter Classic puts spotlight on Florida's rise as home for hockey

MIAMI – The Florida Panthers are used to playing on the NHL’s biggest stages.

They’ve made three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, winning the past two, and hosted the NHL All-Star Game twice, including as recently as 2023.

The Panthers will experience something new to them and their home state, though, when they host the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO Max, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

With the retractable roof open at the home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins, it will be the first outdoor game in the Panthers’ 32-season history and the first to be played in Florida. A second outdoor game in the Sunshine State will quickly follow when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 1.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” forward Brad Marchand said following the Panthers’ practice Thursday. “Florida has been very fortunate the last number of years between Tampa and Florida here with the excitement that the two teams have brought to this state, the amount of Stanley Cups and different events that are happening here. The amount of love for this game that has grown here is pretty incredible.”