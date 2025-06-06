Panthers at Oilers, Stanley Cup Final Game 2 preview

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have a chance to do to the Florida Panthers what the Panthers did to them one year ago -- win two games against them at home before the Stanley Cup Final shifts diagonally across North America.

Last year, the Panthers won Games 1 and 2 at home before also winning Game 3 in Edmonton. On Wednesday, the Oilers grabbed a 1-0 lead in this best-of-7 series, coming back from down two goals to win 4-3 on Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal at 19:29 of overtime.

Game 2 is at Rogers Place on Friday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS).

"Momentum, streaks or anything like that, I think it's important you reset," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I've said this throughout the run that no matter what happens, whether we won 6-1 or lost 5-0 or win the first game, second game, it's important that we shut it off. We enjoy or learn from that last game, but we know the opponent is going to be playing better or changing their systems or their focus or something. We just have to be prepared to play the best we can."

The Oilers had the edge in a lot of areas of Game 1, including outshooting the Panthers 46-32, with a 15-6 advantage in high-danger shots on goal. They outshot the Panthers 14-2 in the third period and 10-6 in overtime.

Edmonton generated more quality looks to test Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 42 saves and also blocked 21 shot attempts.

"For sure there always can be more, we can do a better job with that," Panthers center Aleksander Barkov said. "They're a good shot-blocking team so you know you need to find a way to get around them and spend a little more time in their zone. That's our job to find a way to do that."

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final series own an all-time series record of 50-5 (.909 percent).

"We still need to get better," Knoblauch said. "We're still looking for that competitive edge. As well as we know them, I guess we're still searching for answers."

Here is a breakdown of Game 2:

Panthers: The Panthers had a 3-1 lead in the second period but were outshot 24-8 in the third period and overtime after outshooting Edmonton 17-8 in the second. They felt they sat back too much, and that they didn't move the puck out of the defensive zone quick enough. Forward Evan Rodrigues said they "punted the puck away a little bit too much and didn't stay confident in our game, and they turned it on against us." Florida is looking to make the adjustments to attack more and move out of its zone quicker and cleaner to gain more offensive zone time in Game 2. Doing that might also allow them to generate more scoring chances in the high danger area.