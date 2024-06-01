Nugent-Hopkins, Oilers defeat Stars in Game 5 

The Oilers lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 and can advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a victory in Game 6 at home Sunday.

Evan Bouchard had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 19 saves for Edmonton, which is the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.

Wyatt Johnston scored, and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for Dallas, which is the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 14:09 of the first period when he backhanded a rebound from the left of the crease.

He extended the lead to 2-0 at 1:06 of the second period on a wrist shot from the high slot that went in off the right post.

Philip Broberg pushed it to 3-0 at 5:09 with the first Stanley Cup Playoff goal of his career. His one-timer from the blue line through traffic beat Oettinger high to the glove side.

Johnston cut it to 3-1 at 14:09 of the third period when he deflected a Thomas Harley point shot at the top of the crease.