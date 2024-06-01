Nugent-Hopkins, Oilers defeat Stars in Game 5 

Scores twice on power play, Bouchard has 2 assists for Edmonton, which is 1 win from Cup Final

WCF, Gm5: Oilers @ Stars Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice on the power play, helping the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Dallas Stars 3-1 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Friday.

The Oilers lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 and can advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a victory in Game 6 at home Sunday.

Evan Bouchard had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 19 saves for Edmonton, which is the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.

Wyatt Johnston scored, and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for Dallas, which is the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 14:09 of the first period when he backhanded a rebound from the left of the crease.

He extended the lead to 2-0 at 1:06 of the second period on a wrist shot from the high slot that went in off the right post.

Philip Broberg pushed it to 3-0 at 5:09 with the first Stanley Cup Playoff goal of his career. His one-timer from the blue line through traffic beat Oettinger high to the glove side.

Johnston cut it to 3-1 at 14:09 of the third period when he deflected a Thomas Harley point shot at the top of the crease.

Related Content

Oilers vs. Stars, Game 5 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

Latest News

DeBoer, Spott lean on each other through ‘family’ bond after tragedy

Oilers vs. Stars, Game 5 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Tanev in lineup for Stars against Oilers in Game 5 of Western Final

Rangers will ‘leave it all on the ice’ in Game 6 of Eastern Final against Panthers

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 31

Oilers hope to learn from mistakes in past Game 5s on road

3 Keys: Oilers at Stars, Game 5 of Western Conference Final

NHL EDGE stats: X-factors for rest of conference finals

Panthers look to go back to Cup Final win Game 6 win against Rangers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bobrovsky got start in NHL thanks to current Rangers coach Laviolette

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 31

Panthers lean on playoff experience in Game 5 for latest tight win

Lundell steps up late for Panthers in Game 5 win against Rangers

Rangers again can’t come up with crucial goal in Game 5 against Panthers

Panthers edge Rangers in Game 5, 1 win from Cup Final

Rangers struggle again on power play, in 3rd period in Game 5 loss to Panthers