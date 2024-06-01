Nugent-Hopkins ‘awesome’ for Oilers in Game 5 win against Stars

DALLAS -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a coach’s dream according to Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, and the longest-serving member of the team lived up to the billing against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Friday.
Nugent-Hopkins scored two power-play goals in a 3-1 win that gave Edmonton a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series. The Oilers can advance to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final with a win in Game 6 at Edmonton on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).
“He’s so valuable in every facet of the game. He touches every part of the game,” Draisaitl said prior to the victory. “Have you guys ever seen him make a mistake? I really haven’t. He’s just such a smart, good hockey player and he’s probably the coach’s favorite player in the world.”
Prior to the game, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said his favorite player keeps changing, but there was little doubt who got that honor Friday.
“I actually saw Ryan tonight, and I told him tonight, he’s my favorite,” Knoblauch said. “Two goals tonight. Obviously the power play was really big. [He’s] a part of the penalty kill. He had a good game. A lot of guys had a good game.”
Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring by batting the rebound of an Evan Bouchard shot past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger at 14:09 of the first period. He scored again to make it 2-0 at 1:06 of the second period, snapping a shot past Oettinger from the slot off a pass from Draisaitl.
“We gave ourselves a chance here (to win the series) and that’s all you can ask,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “I thought we played a great game, a pretty full 60 (minutes), and now we get a chance to close it out on home ice. It’s going to take everything, an effort like we had tonight.”