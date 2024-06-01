McDavid, Draisaitl elevating game for Oilers on verge of 1st Cup Final

DALLAS -- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are one win from their first Stanley Cup Final.

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Friday and took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series.

They can end it in Game 6 in Edmonton on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

What will the next day and a half be like?

“Pretty standard,” McDavid said.

For McDavid and Draisaitl in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the standard is historically high.

Each center had an assist Friday, increasing his incredible numbers. McDavid leads the playoffs with 29 points (four goals, 25 assists) in 17 games. Draisaitl is second with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 17 games.

Each has 104 points in 66 playoff games in his NHL career. McDavid has 33 goals and 71 assists. Draisaitl has 41 goals and 63 assists. Among players who have appeared in at least eight postseason games in NHL history, McDavid and Draisaitl (1.58) are tied for third in points per game behind Wayne Gretzky (1.84) and Mario Lemieux (1.61).

“I’m focused on the defense, but I’m still a fan,” said Oilers assistant Paul Coffey, the Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman who played with Gretzky in Edmonton from 1980-87 and Lemieux in Pittsburgh from 1987-92. “I was lucky enough to play with Wayne and with Mario both in their prime. Getting a chance to watch Connor and Leon and the rest of the team every single day, it’s pretty great.”