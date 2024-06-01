Stars ‘just weren’t good enough’ in Game 5 loss to Oilers

DALLAS – Tyler Seguin said the Dallas Stars “just weren’t as connected as we usually are.” Matt Duchene said they “just weren’t good enough” through the first two periods.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said it was more about the Edmonton Oilers playing a great road game in their 3-1 win against Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Friday.

Whether it was what the Stars weren’t doing or what the Oilers were doing, the fact remains that Dallas trails Edmonton 3-2 in the best-of-7 series and is on the brink of elimination in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“If you’re going to draw up a road game, that’s pretty much what you want to do, right? You want to come out, get two power-play goals early in the game, get the lead, then defend well all night,” DeBoer said of the Oilers, who got their power-play goals from forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at 14:09 of the first period and 1:06 of the second.

“So, it’s tough to crack through when you’re down two or three goals. I know I say that and there’s been big swings in this series. As the games get deeper, those leads are tougher to overcome. So, really good road game by them.”