Oilers vs. Stars, Game 5 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday. The Oilers lead the best-of-7 series 3-2.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers:

Star of the game

Entering Game 5, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hadn’t scored a goal in the series. On Friday, the Oilers forward had two of them, both on the power play, which also hadn’t scored in the series until this game. Nugent-Hopkins was stellar in giving Edmonton the special teams boost it needed.