Oilers vs. Stars, Game 5 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

Nugent-Hopkins scores twice on power play for Edmonton, which pulls within 1 win of Cup Final

EDM DAL game 5 instant reaction

© Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday. The Oilers lead the best-of-7 series 3-2.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers:

Star of the game

Entering Game 5, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hadn’t scored a goal in the series. On Friday, the Oilers forward had two of them, both on the power play, which also hadn’t scored in the series until this game. Nugent-Hopkins was stellar in giving Edmonton the special teams boost it needed.

EDM@DAL WCF, Gm5: Nugent-Hopkins backhands PPG for 1-0 lead

Goal of the game

Philip Broberg’s goal from the blue line at 5:09 of the second period didn’t decide the game. But in a series where 2-0 leads haven’t been safe, Broberg’s goal, on a shot that beat Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger high on his glove side, gave the Oilers a 3-0 advantage, and they wouldn’t lose it.

EDM@DAL WCF, Gm5: Broberg extends the lead to 3-0 in 2nd

Save of the game

Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner faced more high-danger shots from Dallas in the third period, but his biggest save was arguably late in the second. With the Stars down 3-0 and on the power play, Skinner made a big save on Dallas forward Wyatt Johnston’s snap shot from the slot at 18:42.

What’s next

The series goes back to Rogers Place in Edmonton for Game 6 on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Related Content

Nugent-Hopkins, Oilers defeat Stars in Game 5 

Oilers and Stars discussion

Connor McDavid on defense, more

NHL Tonight: Oilers discussion

Latest News

DeBoer, Spott lean on each other through ‘family’ bond after tragedy

Nugent-Hopkins, Oilers defeat Stars in Game 5 

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Tanev in lineup for Stars against Oilers in Game 5 of Western Final

Rangers will ‘leave it all on the ice’ in Game 6 of Eastern Final against Panthers

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 31

Oilers hope to learn from mistakes in past Game 5s on road

3 Keys: Oilers at Stars, Game 5 of Western Conference Final

NHL EDGE stats: X-factors for rest of conference finals

Panthers look to go back to Cup Final win Game 6 win against Rangers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bobrovsky got start in NHL thanks to current Rangers coach Laviolette

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 31

Panthers lean on playoff experience in Game 5 for latest tight win

Lundell steps up late for Panthers in Game 5 win against Rangers

Rangers again can’t come up with crucial goal in Game 5 against Panthers

Panthers edge Rangers in Game 5, 1 win from Cup Final

Rangers struggle again on power play, in 3rd period in Game 5 loss to Panthers