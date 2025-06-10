Oilers remain confident, ‘not going crazy’ entering Game 4 of Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers drive teams crazy, playing on the line and goading their opponents over it. But the Edmonton Oilers aren’t worried about the insane penalties they took in a 6-1 loss in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

“I’m not going crazy,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said after practice Tuesday. “I don’t know if anybody’s going crazy. It’s an emotional time. It’s two teams that want to win, two teams doing it their own way, but I don’t think anybody is going crazy here. They’re good at what they do, but last night was the first night where it got out of hand a little bit.”

Edmonton took 21 penalties for 85 minutes in Game 3, including one minor for slashing, one minor for unsportsmanlike conduct, four minors for cross-checking, five minors for roughing, one major for fighting and five 10-minute misconducts.

Oilers defenseman Jake Walman received two $5,000 fines Tuesday -- one for roughing Tkachuk, another for squirting a water bottle at the Florida bench after Panthers forward A.J. Greer stole one of his gloves.

There’s no question the Panthers knocked the Oilers off their game, and Edmonton can’t let it happen again, trailing the best-of-7 series 2-1 entering Game 4 back at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“Florida does a really good job of that,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “That’s their game. They like that. We have to play our game. That’s with the puck, good defensive hockey. Some guys thrive on those extracurricular activities, things that happen after the whistle. But I think some of our guys got a little distracted with that. I think it’s most important for us to play in between the whistles.”

Oilers forward Trent Frederic thinks the Panthers have become even better at agitating their opponents in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He faced them twice before with the Boston Bruins, losing in seven games in the Eastern Conference First Round in 2023 and in six in the second last year, although Marchand was on his side in each of those series.

“They’re good at that, playing that game,” he said. “I’ve played them multiple series. Obviously, I’m biased. It feels like they’re doing it more but getting more penalties [called on their opponents], so they’re good at that.”