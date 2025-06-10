Walman fined $10,000 for actions in Stanley Cup Final Game 3

NEW YORK -- Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Florida on Monday, June 9, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 14:44 of the third period. Walman was assessed a pair of minor penalties for roughing as well as a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Walman also has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct for an incident involving Florida’s bench during Monday’s Game 3. That incident occurred at 16:49 of the second period.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.