Kings celebrate Kuemper’s 500 NHL games milestone with special ceremony

The Los Angeles Kings continued the celebration of Darcy Kuemper on Saturday.
The team honored the veteran goalie reaching the 500 NHL games played milestone with a special pregame ceremony before their game against the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena.
Kuemper’s wife, Sydney, sons, Caden and Barrett, parents Brent and Sharon, and siblings, Brendan and Nicole, joined him on the ice for the festivities.
A tribute video featuring highlights throughout the veteran goalie’s 15 NHL seasons and special video messages from his Kings teammates aired on the arena video board.