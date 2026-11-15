Kings celebrate Kuemper’s 500 NHL games milestone with special ceremony

Kings president Luc Robitaille presented Kuemper with the commemorative silver stick. His sons also received miniature versions of the silver goalie sticks.

The team’s goalie coach Mike Buckley presented the veteran goalie with a Tiffany crystal on behalf of the NHL.

Kuemper’s teammates gifted him a Rolex watch, a custom goalie mask featuring career highlights, a custom holographic trading card and trip for his family to a Colorado Springs resort.

On Thursday, Kuemper played in his 500th NHL game in a matchup against the New York Islanders. His teammates wore custom T-shirts honoring his achievement.

The veteran goalie is in his third straight season with the Kings and played 19 games for the team during the 2017-2018 season. He played five seasons for the Minnesota Wild (2012-17), four seasons with the Arizona Coyotes (2018-21), two seasons with the Washington Capitals (2022-24) and one season with the Colorado Avalanche (2021-22).

Kuemper helped the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022.