Kings celebrate Kuemper’s 500 NHL games milestone with special ceremony

Veteran goalie receives silver stick to commemorate career achievement

CGY@LAK: Kings pay tribute to Kuemper reaching 500 NHL games

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Kings continued the celebration of Darcy Kuemper on Saturday.

The team honored the veteran goalie reaching the 500 NHL games played milestone with a special pregame ceremony before their game against the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena.

Kuemper’s wife, Sydney, sons, Caden and Barrett, parents Brent and Sharon, and siblings, Brendan and Nicole, joined him on the ice for the festivities.

A tribute video featuring highlights throughout the veteran goalie’s 15 NHL seasons and special video messages from his Kings teammates aired on the arena video board.

Kings president Luc Robitaille presented Kuemper with the commemorative silver stick. His sons also received miniature versions of the silver goalie sticks.

The team’s goalie coach Mike Buckley presented the veteran goalie with a Tiffany crystal on behalf of the NHL.

Kuemper’s teammates gifted him a Rolex watch, a custom goalie mask featuring career highlights, a custom holographic trading card and trip for his family to a Colorado Springs resort.

On Thursday, Kuemper played in his 500th NHL game in a matchup against the New York Islanders. His teammates wore custom T-shirts honoring his achievement.

The veteran goalie is in his third straight season with the Kings and played 19 games for the team during the 2017-2018 season. He played five seasons for the Minnesota Wild (2012-17), four seasons with the Arizona Coyotes (2018-21), two seasons with the Washington Capitals (2022-24) and one season with the Colorado Avalanche (2021-22).

Kuemper helped the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022.

Related Content

Kings rock special T-shirts before Kuemper’s 500th NHL game

Short Shifts

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Goal of the Season? Suzuki spins around for backhand goal

Blues celebrate Tkachuk’s 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Five-time Stanley Cup champion Tikkanen drops puck at Global Series Finland

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 13

Kings rock special T-shirts before Kuemper’s 500th NHL game

Hurricanes celebrate Hall’s 1,000th NHL game at Global Series Finland

Rinne cheered in Helsinki, drops puck on 2026 NHL Global Series Finland

Goal of the Season? Hoglander goes between-the-legs for top-shelf goal

Save of the Season? Korpisalo ditches stick, dives for save

World War II veteran drops puck before Blues game

Price receives standing ovation at Ring of Honour induction

PWHL announces names, logos of four expansion teams

Islanders' Horvat makes incredible diving effort to stop sure goal

Myrtetus thanks Flyers for gesture on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Bergeron receives Hall of Fame blazer from fellow Bruins legend Bourque

Bills' Kincaid rocks Sabres Hometown Remix sweater

Joe Vanella talks Islanders fandom during ‘The Traitors’