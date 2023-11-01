Hughes' moves for Devils video game-worthy, Brodeur says

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- When Martin Brodeur watches Jack Hughes glide across the ice with the greatest of ease, he's reminded of a video game.

"When I watch Jack, it's almost like somebody's moving him with a joystick," Brodeur said, smiling. "It's like he gets out there and goes this way, that way, just doing his own thing."

Brodeur, the Devils executive vice-president of hockey operations and Hall of Fame goalie, hasn't been too concerned these days about his star center, who leads the NHL with 18 points (five goals, League-leading 13 assists) in eight games.

Hughes’ biggest improvement since entering the League in 2019-20?

"The growth in his physical ability," Brodeur said. "I mean, you can see it. What he was able to do last season, he's doing the same thing, but better. He's staying on his feet, not falling every two shifts, and to me that's the sign.

"He took care of his body over the summer to make sure he became stronger on the puck a little bit. He's still a small guy, but when your hockey strength continues to grow like that, the sky's the limit. His hockey sense, skills, skating ability, is just above most of the players in the NHL. He's learning how to be a pro now."

Brodeur was one of many dignitaries on hand Wednesday to discuss his team and the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series games to be played at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 17-18.

The Devils will play host to the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS2, SN360) and the New York Rangers will play the New York Islanders on Feb. 18 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"I think guys are focused, doing the right things out there and expectations are higher," Brodeur said. "We're not playing our best, and I think everybody knows that, but I think we're committed to get there."

New Jersey raised the bar last season after qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Devils finished with the most wins (52) and points (112) in their history, defeated the Rangers in seven games in the Eastern Conference First Round but were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the second round.

"We did it last season and people are a little more ready to play us than maybe last year at this stage of the season and that all plays into it," Brodeur said. "But I just love the maturity of the team ... that they're understanding what it takes. The veteran guys that we added the past year are all good things that we've done and it's paying off for our young players."