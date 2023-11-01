Latest News

Hughes' moves for Devils video game-worthy, Brodeur says

New Jersey VP, Hall of Fame goalie thrilled with center, direction of team

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- When Martin Brodeur watches Jack Hughes glide across the ice with the greatest of ease, he's reminded of a video game.

"When I watch Jack, it's almost like somebody's moving him with a joystick," Brodeur said, smiling. "It's like he gets out there and goes this way, that way, just doing his own thing."

Brodeur, the Devils executive vice-president of hockey operations and Hall of Fame goalie, hasn't been too concerned these days about his star center, who leads the NHL with 18 points (five goals, League-leading 13 assists) in eight games.

Hughes’ biggest improvement since entering the League in 2019-20?

"The growth in his physical ability," Brodeur said. "I mean, you can see it. What he was able to do last season, he's doing the same thing, but better. He's staying on his feet, not falling every two shifts, and to me that's the sign. 

"He took care of his body over the summer to make sure he became stronger on the puck a little bit. He's still a small guy, but when your hockey strength continues to grow like that, the sky's the limit. His hockey sense, skills, skating ability, is just above most of the players in the NHL. He's learning how to be a pro now."

Brodeur was one of many dignitaries on hand Wednesday to discuss his team and the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series games to be played at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 17-18.

The Devils will play host to the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS2, SN360) and the New York Rangers will play the New York Islanders on Feb. 18 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"I think guys are focused, doing the right things out there and expectations are higher," Brodeur said. "We're not playing our best, and I think everybody knows that, but I think we're committed to get there."

New Jersey raised the bar last season after qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Devils finished with the most wins (52) and points (112) in their history, defeated the Rangers in seven games in the Eastern Conference First Round but were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the second round.

"We did it last season and people are a little more ready to play us than maybe last year at this stage of the season and that all plays into it," Brodeur said. "But I just love the maturity of the team ... that they're understanding what it takes. The veteran guys that we added the past year are all good things that we've done and it's paying off for our young players."

2024 Stadium Series News Conference at MetLife Stadium

Among those big veteran acquisitions, New Jersey signed two-time Stanley Cup-winning forward Ondrej Palat to a five-year contract on July 14, 2022, and acquired versatile forward Tyler Toffoli in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 27.

The Devils (5-2-1) have won two straight and are third in the Metropolitan Division with 11 points. They begin a four-game road trip at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSWI, BSN).

Brodeur was asked about the play of goalies Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid. He said the tandem has been adequate to this point in the season.

"It's been challenging a little bit," Brodeur said. "I think for Vitek, I'd love for him to get going, play a little more. Last year he played a lot more games and we've kind of split everything early on this season and now that he's played back-to-back games, we saw how he responded in the second game (in a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 29)."

It was the first time this season a Devils goalie had made consecutive starts.

"I think that's something we have to pay attention to," Brodeur said. "Schmid's still a young goalie (23 years old). He came in on a huge stage (against the Rangers in the playoffs) and he played really well so people expect he was going to be like that. He will be at one point, but there's growing pains to be had. I think we have to shelter him a little bit just to make sure he's got the right games. We've talked about this with (general manager) Tom Fitzgerald, (coach) Lindy Ruff and (goalie coach) Dave Rogalski."

Vanecek is 4-2-0 with a 3.24 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in six games (five starts). Schmid is 3-1-0 with a 4.07 GAA and .863 save percentage in three starts.

Schmid stood tall in the spotlight during the first round of the playoffs last season, when he started Games 3-7 against the Rangers and was 4-1 with a 1.38 GAA, .951 save percentage and two shutouts.

As for the game against the Flyers at MetLife Stadium in February, Brodeur said he can't wait.

"I think it's an important game and an important event for our organization," he said. "I think we've arrived. We made a lot of a lot of hay last season and we're looking to do some damage this year, to play better and get involved more. So those events and doing well at these events is important, not just for our fan base, but for where we stand in the National Hockey League also."

