Devils general manager talks 4 Nations on '@TheRink' podcast

Struggling Rangers, surging Sharks also topics on latest episode

njd-fitzgerald-podcast

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tom Fitzgerald calls the United States roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off "the most talented U.S. team ever" on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Fitzgerald, the New Jersey Devils general manager, is part of the U.S. management team that is led by Bill Guerin (Minnesota Wild). The rosters for the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland were released Wednesday for the tournament that will run Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Fitzgerald talks with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke about the decision-making process the management team went through to come up with the 23-man American roster, why 200-foot players were valued and the impact that the USA Hockey National Team Development Program made on the players selected.

He told Roarke and Rosen that he's lobbying for Jack Hughes of the Devils to be a center instead of a wing in the tournament, but agreed that it's ultimately the decision of coach Mike Sullivan.

In addition, Fitzgerald talks about why Devils forward Jesper Bratt, who was selected for Team Sweden, has become such an impact player in the NHL, crediting his work ethic and professionalism along with his talent. He discusses the Devils defense, and the job coach Sheldon Keefe is doing.

Fitzgerald also mentions what has surprised him most in the NHL this season. Hint: It's a player who has scored a lot of goals.

Rosen and Roarke go in depth on the 4 Nations rosters, hitting on all four and ranking the teams one through four based on the order in which they think they'll finish in the tournament.

The issues plaguing the New York Rangers and the surging San Jose Sharks are also part of the discussion early in the episode.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast presented by SKIP is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

Hughes willing to move to wing, skate with Matthews for U.S. at 4 Nations

NHL.com projects Sweden’s lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

NHL.com projects Finland’s lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

Laine glad to be back on ice, on Finland roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

Bedard's time will come for Canada, 4 Nations GM says 

NHL.com projects United States’ lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

NHL.com projects Canada's lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

Sweden roster for 4 Nations Face-Off includes 3 players from Wild

Finland roster for 4 Nations Face-Off includes Laine

Stars players thrilled to team up for Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Nill talks Canada roster for 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A

Pressure on U.S., Laine impact for Finland among top 4 Nations Face-Off storylines

Canada roster for 4 Nations Face-Off includes 3 Lightning forwards

United States roster for 4 Nations Face-Off includes Jack Hughes, Brady Tkachuk

Gustavsson, Markstrom, Ullmark give Sweden 'tough' choice at 4 Nations Face-Off

Final rosters announced for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL, NHLPA

Latest News

Richardson fired by Blackhawks, Sorensen named interim

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

Hughes willing to move to wing, skate with Matthews for U.S. at 4 Nations

NHL reveals rendering of Wrigley Field design for Winter Classic

Chance The Rapper, The Smashing Pumpkins to perform at Winter Classic

NHL.com projects Sweden’s lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

NHL.com projects Finland’s lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

Laine glad to be back on ice, on Finland roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

Bedard's time will come for Canada, 4 Nations GM says 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Kane to return for Red Wings against Senators

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Celebrini eyes milestone for Sharks at Lightning

NHL.com projects United States’ lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL.com projects Canada's lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations

Fantasy hockey pool rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden roster for 4 Nations Face-Off includes 3 players from Wild