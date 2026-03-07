Bedard ready to take over as Blackhawks’ leader following trades

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard has learned a lot about leadership in his three seasons in the NHL, the Chicago Blackhawks forward having good “teachers” in captain Nick Foligno and alternate captains Connor Murphy and Jason Dickinson.

Those three are gone, however, traded elsewhere over the past five days, and Bedard is now wearing an “A”. And while he may not be the captain yet, there’s no doubt Bedard is the Blackhawks’ leader now.

“I think you’re just seeing the maturation of a soon-to-be 21-year-old and the weight that he’s carried already at a young age and how he’s seemed to handle it,” Foligno said on Thursday, the day before he was traded to the Minnesota Wild for future considerations. “Especially this year, I think he’s really comfortable in who he is and what he means to this team, on and off the ice.

“It’s a no-brainer in all our eyes for how he’s led us and what he does on a nightly and daily basis in here, so it’s exciting for him to get that opportunity. It’s going to be part of who he is: he’s a leader of this team, he’s going to be a guy that this franchise stands on for a long time. So, it’s exciting that his journey has started.”

Bedard’s on-ice journey continues to be successful, as his 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists) in 48 games leads the Blackhawks this season. He also leads the team with an average of 1.19 points per game and is tied for the Blackhawks lead with three game-winning goals (with forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who will wear the other “A” for the rest of this season).

Bedard wore the “A” earlier this season when Foligno was hurt; he had a hat trick in his first game as alternate captain, a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 18.