Mercer signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Devils

Dawson Mercer signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Friday. It has an average annual value of $4 million.

The 22-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had been absent from Devils training camp, which opened Wednesday.

Mercer had 33 points (20 goals, 13 assists) in 82 games for the Devils last season.

"I knew the first day when I showed up in New Jersey that I did not want to leave," Mercer said when the Devils held their season-ending availability in April. "I did not want to go to any other team. I wanted to be a Devil. We're a young, competitive, skillful, fast team and I think every season we've shown that. Obviously, growing together and being a part of that group, it's exciting. So I'm happy to be part of that. And I'm excited for us for sure."

Selected by New Jersey in the first round (No. 18) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Mercer has 131 points (64 goals, 67 assists) in 246 regular-season games and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Devils open the preseason against the New York Islanders on Sunday and begin the regular season against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal on Oct. 4-5.

