Buium, Fink among those to watch at Frozen Four

The NCAA season reaches the finish line this week with the Frozen Four and the awarding of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award to the best player in the men’s game.

The NCAA Tournament semifinals will be played at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., on Thursday. The University of Denver, the defending national champion, plays Western Michigan University (5 p.m. ET; ESPN2), and Boston University faces Penn State University (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2).

The winners will meet in the championship game Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2).

Denver has won a record 10 NCAA titles. Boston University has won five. It’s the first trip to the Frozen Four for Western Michigan and Penn State.

The four schools have a total of 38 NHL draft picks, including three first-rounders, playing in the tournament.

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award will be presented Friday (6 p.m. ET; NHL Network).

Only one of the three Hobey Hat Trick finalists, Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, will play in the Frozen Four. The others are Boston College’s Ryan Leonard, now playing for the Washington Capitals, and Isaac Howard of Michigan State University.

Here are a goalie, a defenseman and a forward to watch on each of the Frozen Four teams.