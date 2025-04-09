Montembeault stops 35, Canadiens top Red Wings for 6th win in row

Josh Anderson broke a tie midway through the third period and had an assist, and Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher also each had a goal and an assist for Montreal (39-30-9), which holds the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with 87 points, moving eight ahead of Detroit. The Red Wings have one game in hand.

The Canadiens also pulled to within three points of the Ottawa Senators, who lost 5-2 at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, for the first wild card in the East. Montreal and Ottawa both have four games remaining.

Dylan Larkin scored, and Cam Talbot made 17 saves for the Red Wings (36-34-7), who were 3-0-1 in their past four games and outshot the Canadiens 36-21.

Larkin put Detroit up 1-0 at 9:54 of the first period when he scored on a 3-on-1 break. Larkin drove the slot to the left post and put away Patrick Kane’s pass from the right side with Alex DeBrincat also in on the odd-man rush against Montreal defenseman Alexandre Carrier.

Cole Caufield tied it 1-1 at 16:29 of the second when he scored on Montreal’s 10th shot. The Canadiens were outshot 30-9 when Caufield outbattled Detroit defenseman Justin Holl in front of the net to backhand a loose puck past Talbot.

Anderson put Montreal up 2-1 at 10:48 of the third after a collision with Albert Johansson. The Red Wings defenseman lost his helmet and Anderson was left unmarked on the right side of the slot to finish on Christian Dvorak’s backdoor pass from the left side.

Gallagher made it 3-1 with an empty-net goal at 18:54, and Suzuki also scored into an empty net with 53 seconds remaining for the 4-1 final.