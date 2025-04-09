Senators 'fired up' after qualifying for playoffs for 1st time since 2016-17

COLUMBUS -- Losing is never satisfactory, yet even though the Ottawa Senators fell 5-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, happy faces were abundant in the visiting locker room at Nationwide Arena.

That’s because the Senators (42-30-6) clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs following the Detroit Red Wings' 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

It is Ottawa's first time qualifying for the postseason since 2016-17, when it lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in seven games in the Eastern Conference Final.

“You're not going to see me smile a whole lot after a loss, but man, it feels great. It definitely does,” Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot said. “It's the whole group, everybody from top to bottom. I think everybody just took a huge step this year. Everybody did whatever they could every single night to get into the playoffs.

“Now that it's confirmed, obviously we still got some games to play, but I think the entire group is just freaking fired up. We're just excited to get in. We can't wait to go.”

The Senators currently lead the Canadiens by three points for the first wild card from the Eastern Conference with four games remaining. Ottawa is also four points behind the Florida Panthers for third place in the Atlantic Division.

“I don't think there's a team who deserves it more than us,” center Tim Stutzle said. “I think we really worked really hard this year, and we’ve just got to keep it going.

“I think everybody bought in. Everybody is playing way better defensively, and obviously our goalies have been huge for us.”

The Senators' run to a playoff berth took off at the beginning of March. At the time, Ottawa had lost five straight games (outscored 23-8) and was four points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Blue Jackets for the two wild-card spots.

However, the Senators would go 10-3-2 in March, including two wins against the Red Wings and one against the Blue Jackets. Ottawa then won three of its first four games in April, including a 4-0 victory against Columbus on Sunday, before losing on Tuesday.

“We're in the dance. It’s pretty exciting,” forward Drake Batherson said. “Some of us have been at it seven, eight years without a playoff game, so really proud of the group, and everyone's really excited in the organization right now.”

Coach Travis Green echoed those sentiments, adding that he is happy for veterans such as Chabot (509 NHL regular-season games) and injured forward Brady Tkachuk (511), who will finally get a taste of the postseason.

“I think that's where you talk about excitement level for our players, and (I'm) proud of them,” he said. “I know how badly they want to win, and you know everyone wants to win, and you don't always get into the playoffs, but being on the inside of our room, I truly felt like this group was willing to do whatever it took to take the next step. We've gotten there and now we've got to start gearing up for the playoffs.”