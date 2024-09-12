Luke Hughes expected to miss start of season for Devils with shoulder injury

Luke Hughes is expected to miss the start of the season for the New Jersey Devils because of a left shoulder injury.

The 21-year-old defenseman was injured earlier this month during offseason training, and is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. He will not need surgery, the Devils said.

Hughes led Devils defensemen with 47 points last season (nine goals, 38 assists) playing in all 82 games and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year.

The No. 4 pick by New Jersey in the 2021 NHL Draft, Hughes has 49 points (10 goals, 39 assists) in 84 regular-season games and two assists in three Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Hughes' brother, Devils center Jack Hughes, had shoulder surgery in April but is expected to be ready for training camp, which opens next week.

New Jersey begins the regular season against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal on Oct. 4-5.