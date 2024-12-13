Laughton scores all 4 goals for Flyers in win against Red Wings

Forward passes 100 for career for Philadelphia; Talbot returns, makes 32 saves for Detroit

Red Wings at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Scott Laughton scored four goals for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

It was the first four-goal game by a Flyer since John LeClair on Oct. 15, 2002 and carried Laughton past the 100-goal milestone, giving him 102 for his career.

Travis Konecny had two assists for Philadelphia (14-12-4), which won consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Oct. 29-31. Aleksei Kolosov made 25 saves.

Cam Talbot, in his first game back after missing four because of a lower-body injury, made 32 saves for Detroit (11-14-4).

Laughton put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 13:22 of the second period. Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson tried cycling the puck back to the point in the Philadelphia zone but there was no one there. Laughton grabbed the loose puck, skated in alone, and beat Talbot with a slap shot from the hashmarks.

He made it 2-0 at 1:31 of the third on a short-handed goal. Travis Sanheim blocked a shot in the Philadelphia zone, and Konecny jumped on the loose puck and led a 2-on-1 rush. He passed through Red Wings defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Laughton crashed the net to tip it in.

It was Philadelphia's second short-handed goal of the season and first since Oct. 12. The Flyers led the NHL with 16 short-handed goals last season.

Ben Chiarot made it 2-1 at 16:07 with a shot from the blue line. It was the defenseman's first goal of the season.

Laughton capped his hat trick with an empty-net goal at 18:53 to make it 3-1. He added his fourth goal into an empty net at 19:47 to close the scoring.

