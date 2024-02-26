Kane scores OT winner in Chicago return, Red Wings rally past Blackhawks

Kane, who also had an assist, beat Petr Mrazek glove side on a breakaway. He played his first 16 NHL seasons with Chicago, including winning the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013 and 2015), before being traded to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, 2023.

Alex DeBrincat scored the game-tying goal in the third period, and James Reimer made 32 saves for the Red Wings (32-20-6), who have won five in a row.

MacKenzie Entwistle and Nick Foligno scored, and Mrazek made 29 saves for the Blackhawks (15-39-5), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2) and 12 of their past 13 (1-9-3). Connor Bedard had an assist.

Before the game, the Blackhawks held a ceremony for the retirment of Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey. The Hall of Fame defenseman played for Chicago from 1990-99, and for Detroit from 1999-2009.

Daniel Sprong put the Red Wings ahead 1-0 at 19:19 of the first period, taking a return pass from Christian Fischer in the left circle and scoring while falling forward.

Entwistle tied the game 1-1 at 3:29 of the second period. Reese Johnson followed the rebound of his own shot and passed out front to Entwistle, who scored into an open net.

Foligno gave Chicago a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 17:52 when Bedard's shot from the top of the left circle deflected in off him in front.

DeBrincat tied it 2-2 at 15:44 of the third period, banking his second shot in off Mrazek from below the goal line after his initial attempt was blocked by Kane.