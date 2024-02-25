Chelios has No. 7 retired by Blackhawks in stirring ceremony

Chelios and his mom, Susan, were driven onto the ice in a 1962 Cadillac convertible to the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground.” He blew air kisses to the United Center crowd as a “Cheli” chant broke out.

“The most unique thing here from me, I’m only one of two Chicago-born athletes to have their jersey retired in their hometown and it just so happened he was one of my childhood heroes: Dick Butkus,” Chelios said of the Chicago Bears linebacker, who died Oct. 6. Butkus’ No. 51 was retired by the Bears on Oct. 31, 1994.

Chelios said he saw Butkus’ nephews Luke and Zach at a local sauna on Sunday.

“If that’s not a sign from Dick, I don’t know what is,” he said.

Chelios was traded from the Montreal Canadiens, who selected him in the second round (No. 40) of the 1981 NHL Draft, to the Blackhawks, on June 29, 1990.

“I called my mom and dad in San Diego and said, ‘Let’s go, you guys, we’re going back home,’” Chelios said.

He said he was thrilled to see the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010 and five players from that team were at the ceremony: defensemen Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook, who wore No. 7 in his career here but wore Chelios’ name on his back on Sunday; retired forwards Patrick Sharp and Marian Hossa, and Patrick Kane, who now plays for the Red Wings.

“This guy will go down as the greatest American-born player,” Chelios said as the camera panned to Kane on the Red Wings bench.

“That (Red Wings) jersey looks kind of funny. Don’t worry it’ll work out in the end. You’ll be standing here, same as me,” Chelios said to Kane, who was making his return to Chicago on Sunday. “But don’t go stealing my thunder today, OK?”

Chelios was traded to the Red Wings on March 23, 1999, winning the Stanley Cup there twice. He also won the Stanley Cup in 1985-86 with the Canadiens.

Chelios ended by thanking his family, who joined him near one of the goals as his No. 7 was lifted into the rafters to the tune of “Tonight, Tonight” by Smashing Pumpkins.

“I wasn’t always there,” he said. “But I’d like to think when they needed me most, I was.”