Chelios has No. 7 retired by Blackhawks in stirring ceremony

CHICAGO -- It started with a video montage of commercials, news highlights and fads from the 1990s, combined with photos and highlights of Chris Chelios, accompanied by “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz and “Animal” by Pearl Jam.
It was part of a tremendous trip back in time when the Chicago Blackhawks retired Chelios’ No. 7 before they played the Detroit Red Wings at United Center on Sunday.
Pat Foley, Blackhawks play-by-play broadcaster from 1981-2006 and 2008-22, hosted the event that saw some Chicago legends in the crowd and Red Wings and Blackhawks coaches and players on their respective benches during the ceremony.
Chelios’ wife and family were on the ice for the festivities, as were several of Chelios’ former Blackhawks teammates Brian Noonan, Reid Simpson, Keith Carney, Gary Suter, Denis Savard, Tony Amonte, Ed Belfour, and Jeremy Roenick.
Other figures attending were Hockey Hall of Fame forwards Wayne Gretzky and Brett Hull, basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, who won three of his five NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls (1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98), and Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder.
“My heart never left Chicago,” Chelios said at the end of the video tribute. “And I’m back for good.”