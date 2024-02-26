Generations collide as Blackhawks play NHL '94 ahead of Chelios ceremony

Bedard, Foligno star in funny video featuring players taking on retro game

Bedard and Foligno play vintage game cropped

© Chicago Blackhawks

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

There are plenty of things NHL veterans have to school young players on when they get to the League.

Maybe the most important of all? NHL '94.

The Chicago Blackhawks had the retro game -- widely-regarded as not only the best hockey video game of all time, but one of the greatest sports games ever created -- set up as part of the lead up to the jersey retirement of Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios on Sunday.

Of course the Blackhawks were used in each game. Chelios was the second-highest rated defenseman in the entire game back then at an 84 overall, tied with fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Housley and behind only the 99-rated Ray Bourque.

When current players got together to give it a go, generations collided, none funnier than 17-year veteran Nick Foligno and star rookie Connor Bedard.

Foligno said the setup was brining back fond memories while Bedard had clearly never seen a retro Sega Genesis before that very moment.

When the iconic NHL '94 theme song began, Foligno couldn't help but smile and start nodding his head while Bedard just stared blankly at the screen. When you realize Foligno's birth year was 1987 and Bedard's was 2005, it all makes sense.

Maybe the funniest moment of the clip was Foligno admonishing Bedard for touching the controls while Foligno was setting up the game on the matchup screen. Foligno said to Bedard the exact thing millions of older siblings have said to their younger ones back in the 1990s: "Stop. Don't. Let me do it," Foligno justifiably said because life has fewer frustrations than an inexperienced player messing with the setup screen.

The funny video includes other battles, including Bedard taking on Kevin Korchinski, Seth Jones playing against Alex Vlasic and MacKenzie Entwistle facing Taylor Raddysh (sort of, because it turns out Entwistle's team was mistakenly computer controlled).

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson (born in 1988) took on team advisor and former player Brian Campbell (1979) and bragged heavily about a 6-2 victory in which the legendary digital Jeremy Roenick (if you know, you know) scored four goals.

While no final score was referenced between Foligno and Bedard, it's safe to say Foligno probably won. Because while hockey may be a young person's game, NHL '94 is very clearly not.

Related Content

Chelios has No. 7 retired by Blackhawks in stirring ceremony

Bedard, teammates dress in Chelios gear for number retirement ceremony

Short Shifts

Chelios’s family, celebrities, Shoot the Puck as part of jersey retirement festivities

Bedard, teammates dress in Chelios gear for number retirement ceremony

Kane receives video tribute, standing ovation in return to Chicago

The Green Men return to Canucks game after 8-year hiatus

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Louie DeBrusk cashes in on golden ticket son, Jake, gave him as a kid 

Sabres dads answer favorite thing about their sons in sweet video

Riley celebrates Black History Month with ceremonial puck drop in Winnipeg

Goal of the Season? Byfield dodges defenders for impressive score

Jokic attends Avalanche game, receives ‘MVP’ chants from crowd

Gritty, Tortorella go 'Old School' with Flyers earmuffs giveaway

Marchand rocks gold jacket to 1,000th game ceremony

Rempe takes rookie lap at MetLife Stadium during 2024 Stadium Series

Giants, Jets welcome Rangers, Islanders to their house at 2024 Stadium Series

Messier, Trottier perform ceremonial puck drop before 2024 Stadium Series

Rangers, Islanders arrive at Stadium Series, share stage with firefighters, policemen

Ducks surprised by goalie coach Maharaj who talks fighting cancer, inspires hope

Former Devils stars Brodeur, Subban kick off 2024 NHL Stadium Series