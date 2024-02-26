Generations collide as Blackhawks play NHL '94 ahead of Chelios ceremony

There are plenty of things NHL veterans have to school young players on when they get to the League.

Maybe the most important of all? NHL '94.

The Chicago Blackhawks had the retro game -- widely-regarded as not only the best hockey video game of all time, but one of the greatest sports games ever created -- set up as part of the lead up to the jersey retirement of Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios on Sunday.

Of course the Blackhawks were used in each game. Chelios was the second-highest rated defenseman in the entire game back then at an 84 overall, tied with fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Housley and behind only the 99-rated Ray Bourque.

When current players got together to give it a go, generations collided, none funnier than 17-year veteran Nick Foligno and star rookie Connor Bedard.