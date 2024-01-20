Aho, Svechnikov each gets goal, assist in Hurricanes win against Red Wings 

Jordan Martinook extended his goal streak to four games for the Hurricanes (27-13-5), who are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. Martin Necas also had a goal and an assist, Michael Bunting had two assists, and Antti Raanta made 10 saves.

Klim Kostin and J.T. Compher scored for the Red Wings (23-17-5), whose eight-game point streak ended (7-0-1). Alex Lyon made 26 saves.

Kostin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead on a breakaway at 2:27 of the first period. Raanta got a piece of Kostin’s wrist shot, but the puck trickled over the goal line.

Martinook tipped in a Brent Burns shot at the top of the crease to tie the game 1-1 at 3:14.

Necas took a pass from Bunting in the neutral zone, skated into the right circle and beat Lyon with a wrist shot to make it 2-1 at 16:25 of the second period. Necas missed the previous five games with an upper-body injury.

Compher’s power-play goal tied the game 2-2 at 19:17. He took a pass from Dylan Larkin on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Raanta with a wrist shot.

Svechnikov tucked in a loose puck after Aho’s shot deflected off Bunting’s stick to put the Hurricanes ahead 3-2 on the power play at 10:46 of the third period.

Aho scored an empty-net goal at 18:44 for the 4-2 final.