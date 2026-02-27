Penguins score 3 in 3rd, defeat Devils in 1st game without Crosby

Crosby, the Pittsburgh captain, will miss at least four weeks with a lower-body injury sustained while playing for Team Canada on Feb. 18 against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Arturs Silovs made 28 saves, and Tommy Novak, Connor Clifton, Egor Chinakhov and Blake Lizotte scored for the Penguins (30-15-12), who are 9-1-3 since Jan. 13. It was their first game out of the break for the Olympics.

Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves, and Paul Cotter scored for the Devils (28-29-2), who have lost five straight and seven of eight, including 2-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Novak put the Penguins ahead 1-0 on a power play at 18:51 of the first period, tipping a one-timer from Kris Letang for his 12th goal this season and third in the past four games.

Connor Dewar could have extended the lead on a short-handed breakaway at 2:26 of the second period, but Markstrom went to the top of the crease to turn away his wrist shot.

Cotter tied it 1-1 at 4:56 when a one-timer from Dougie Hamilton went in off him near the crease. The goal was upheld after the Penguins challenged for goalie interference.

Dewar then had a wrist shot denied on another short-handed breakaway at 15:44.

Clifton and Chinakhov scored 50 seconds apart early in the third period.

Clifton gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 6:30 with a slap shot off the back bar, four seconds after Ryan Shea hit the crossbar with a snap shot.

Chinakhov took a stretch pass from Malkin for a breakaway before going backhand to forehand through Markstrom’s five-hole at 7:20.

Lizotte scored a short-handed, empty-net goal at 18:01 for the 4-1 final.