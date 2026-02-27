Panthers score 3 in 1st period, hold off Maple Leafs

John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs (27-23-9), who have lost two straight coming out of the Olympic break, including a 4-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Joseph Woll made 32 saves.

“It’s a tough start, right? Get down three and a short-handed goal is tough,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “We know Florida, and knew they would push hard like that. You have to weather the storm and we didn’t do a good enough job of weathering that storm in the first. Second and third, we played our game and it was a competitive game.”

The Panthers scored twice in the first 5:13 of the game.

Marchand made it 1-0 at 3:18 of the first, following a turnover in the Toronto zone. Lundell sent a point shot into traffic before Marchand got to a deflected puck in the slot and beat a diving Woll to the blocker side.

Carter Verhaeghe then made it 2-0 on the power play, scoring from the right face-off circle off a backhanded pass across the slot from Rodrigues.

“The thing we wanted to see the most in that first period was speed and that was the best part of our game offensively,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “We were really quick in that game. Being ready to go, we had a whole bunch of guys fly back (from the Olympics) and it’s a long flight for them, and they were fine. The guys who stayed back were sharp. And Evan Rodrigues was really good tonight, really dynamic. It was good.”