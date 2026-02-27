Michkov scores 2nd goal in OT, Flyers rally past Rangers

Wins it at 2:10 for Philadelphia; Shesterkin makes 21 saves in return for New York

Flyers at Rangers | Recap

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEW YORK -- Matvei Michkov scored at 2:10 of overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers came back to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Michkov broke in alone from the left wing to beat Igor Shesterkin five-hole for his second goal of the game after the Flyers killed off a penalty in the first 1:51 of overtime.

New York had a 2-0 lead early in the second period before Philadelphia scored the next three.

Trevor Zegras also scored for the Flyers (26-21-11), who were coming off a 3-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Samuel Ersson made 23 saves.

Sam Carrick and Alexis Lafreniere scored for the Rangers (22-29-7), who have lost five straight. Shesterkin, who was playing his first game since Jan. 5 because of a lower-body injury, made 21 saves.

It was the first game for the Rangers since forwards Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller helped the United States win gold at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Michkov cut the deficit to 2-1 at 10:25 of the second period with a power-play goal from in front on a one-timer off a saucer pass from Noah Cates.

Zegras tied it 2-2 at 39 seconds of the third, with a shot from the right circle, opting to keep the puck on a 2-on-1 with Christian Dvorak.

Carrick gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 9:56 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from the right half-wall.

Lafreniere made it 2-0 at 1:23 of the second period, putting home a backhand feed from Will Cuylle from below the goal line.

