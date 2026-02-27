Boldy has 4 points, sparks Wild past Avalanche for 6th straight win

Joel Eriksson Ek scored two power-play goals, Quinn Hughes had an assist to extend his point and assist streaks to 11 games, and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists for the Wild (35-14-10), who are 7-0-1 in their past eight games. Gustavsson was replaced at 18:56 of the third period by Jesper Wallstedt, who allowed one goal on two shots in 1:04 of relief.

Martin Necas scored twice, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for the Avalanche (38-10-9), who had won three of four, including a 4-2 win at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. MacKenzie Blackwood made 31 saves.

Eriksson Ek scored on the power play to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 7:48 of the second period. He located the rebound of Boldy’s initial shot off the right pad of Blackwood and snapped it into the open net.

Necas tied it 1-1 at 13:30 of the second period after his wrist shot from the right dot went top shelf short side off MacKinnon’s drop pass to Necas inside the blue line.

Eriksson Ek’s second power-play goal put the Wild back ahead 2-1 at 17:37. His centering pass from below the right circle caromed off the right foot of Blackwood and went in five-hole.

Mats Zuccarello extended it to 3-1 at 15:08 of the third period when his cross-crease pass banked off the skate of Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski in his own crease and went past the left leg of Blackwood.

Boldy scored a short-handed, empty-net goal at 16:38 to push it to 4-1 after intercepting MacKinnon’s crossing pass near the blue line.

Necas cut it to 4-2 at 19:03 when he one-timed a crossing pass short side with Blackwood pulled for the extra skater.

Boldy scored into an empty net again at 19:28 for the 5-2 final.

Colorado forward Joel Kiviranta left the game at 9:33 of the second period after a hit from Zach Bogosian in the offensive zone and did not return.