Pageau scores in OT, Islanders rally past Canadiens

Gets winner at 1:46, Schaefer has 2 goals for New York; Dobson scores twice for Montreal against former team

Islanders at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 1:46 into overtime after Anders Lee scored the tying goal late in the third period and the New York Islanders rallied for a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday.

Matthew Schaefer scored two goals in 55 seconds in the second period, and Ilya Sorokin had an assist and made 21 saves for New York (33-21-5), which has won three straight.

Noah Dobson scored twice for Montreal (32-17-9), which ended a five-game (4-0-1) point streak. Sam Montembeault made 23 saves.

Lee tied it 3-3 with 1:41 remaining in the third period when Bo Horvat’s shot went in off him while he was set up in front of the crease.

Dobson put the Canadiens up 1-0 at 12:11 of the first period. He took a cross-ice pass from Lane Hutson in the neutral zone before driving in and scoring on a wrist shot under Sorokin’s glove from the left face-off circle.

Dobson scored his second straight against his former team on a power play at 10:06 of the second period to make it 2-0 with a slap shot from the point on a pass from Alexandre Texier.

Alex Newhook got the secondary assist on Dobson’s second goal in his return after missing 40 games because of a broken ankle.

Schaefer cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 17:56. He took a pass from Mathew Barzal at the top of the left face-off circle and scored on a low wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Schaefer tied it 2-2 at 18:51 with a highlight-reel goal. The 18-year-old defenseman carried the puck down the left side, cutting behind the net and skating back toward the right point before curling back to his left and scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle.

It was the third two-goal game of the season for the rookie, who has 18 goals. Brian Leetch holds the NHL record for goals by a rookie defenseman with 23 for the New York Rangers in 1988-89.

Cole Caufield put Montreal up 3-2 with a power-play goal at 9:11 of the third period, jamming in a loose puck in the crease after Ivan Demidov’s shot slipped through Sorokin’s pads.

