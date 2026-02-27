Holloway has hat trick, assist in return, Blues defeat Kraken

Holloway missed 23 of the past 24 games – including eight straight – with a right high ankle sprain.

Pius Suter had a goal and two assists, while Jonatan Berggren and Justin Faulk each had two assists and Joel Hofer made 23 saves for the Blues (21-28-9), who had lost three straight and eight of nine (1-7-1).

Kaapo Kakko scored and Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves for the Kraken (27-22-9), who lost 4-1 to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Seattle has lost three of four after winning four straight.

Holloway made it 1-0 at 7:58 of the first period, scoring from the left circle off a feed from Berggren from behind the net.

Kakko, playing his first game since winning a bronze medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 for Team Finland, tied it 1-1 at 12:32, knocking in a rebound off a Shane Wright shot.

Jordan Kyrou and Holloway scored 23 seconds apart early in the second period, with Kyrou making it 2-1 at 1:12 on a tic-tac-toe passing play between he, Pavel Buchnevich and Colton Parayko, and Kyrou tapped in the puck at the right post to finish it off.

Holloway made it 3-1 at 1:35 on a net-front rebound play after Logan Mailloux’s shot was picked up by Suter, who backhanded it to Berggren and kept the puck alive in the crease for Holloway to come in and finish it off.

Ryker Evans thought he made it 3-2 at 9:41 of the second period but the Blues challenged the play for offside, and it was ruled that the puck left the zone before Frederick Gaudreau played the puck back into the offensive zone.

Suter made it 4-1 at 1:56 of the third period when Holloway found him in the slot for a snap shot after collecting the rebound of a Faulk shot.

Holloway scored into an empty net at 16:59 for the hat trick and the 5-1 final.