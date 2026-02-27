CHL notebook: Bear, Iginla among top performers in WHL

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. This week, a look at some of the top performers so far in the WHL.

The Western Hockey League consistently has provided a solid development opportunity for future NHL stars, and the crop of players excelling in the league this season shows the high level potential for the next generation.

Here are some of the top performers in the league this season (players listed in alphabetical order; statistics through games Thursday):

Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat (Calgary Flames)

Basha was returned to Medicine Hat on Jan. 2 after playing 27 games for Calgary in the American Hockey League and has adjusted well to his new surroundings. The 20-year-old has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 21 games, including 10 points (three goals, seven assists) during an eight-game point streak.

The Flames selected Basha in the second round (No. 41) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Carter Bear, LW, Everett (Detroit Red Wings)

Bear scored a goal and assisted on the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win against Tri-City on Feb. 22, which gave the 19-year-old 11 points (seven goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak. That streak has continued his strong scoring surge since the calendar flipped to 2026 with 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 20 games. For the season, Bear has 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) in 43 games.

Detroit selected Bear in the first round (No. 13) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Vojtech Cihar, LW, Kelowna (Los Angeles Kings)

Cihar joined Kelowna after being named most valuable player and winning a silver medal for Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. He has carried that strong play with him to the WHL. The 18-year-old has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 21 games since joining the team, including nine points (five goals, four assists) during a seven-game point streak that ended Wednesday. The Rockets are 15-4-2 since Cihar's arrival.

The Kings chose Cihar in the second round (No. 59) of the 2025 draft.

Brandon Gorzynski, C, Prince Albert (Dallas Stars)

Gorzynski had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win against Swift Current on Feb. 21 that gave the 18-year-old 27 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 27 games since Prince Albert acquired him in a trade with Calgary on Dec. 15. He had 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 27 games prior to the trade. For the season, Gorzynski has 64 points (27 goals, 37 assists) in 54 games, blowing past his previous WHL best of 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 68 games last season.

The Stars selected Gorzynski in the fourth round (No. 126) of the 2025 draft.

Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (Utah Mammoth)

Iginla had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win against Seattle on Wednesday, his fifth straight multipoint game to give him 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak. He also has goals in five straight games, including a run of four straight two-goal games. The 19-year-old reached 200 points in the WHL (in his 172nd game) when he scored against Kamloops on Feb. 21. Iginla is tied for third in the league with 36 goals in 37 games, and his 68 points lead Kelowna.

Utah chose Iginla in the first round (No. 6) of the 2024 draft.

Jacob Kvasnicka, RW, Penticton (New York Islanders)

After two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, Kvasnicka opted for the WHL this season and it seems to have been a wise choice. The 18-year-old leads Penticton and is eighth in the WHL with 75 points (33 goals, 42 assists) in 56 games. Among first-year players, he's second in goals and points, and third in assists.

Kvasnicka was selected by the Islanders in the seventh round (No. 202) of the 2025 draft.

David Lewandowski, LW, Saskatoon (Edmonton Oilers)

Lewandowski had an assist on the game-winning goal in a 5-3 win against Penticton on Wednesday that gave him 11 points (three goals, eight assists) during an eight-game point streak. The 19-year-old leads Saskatoon with 57 points (15 goals, 42 assists) in 49 games.

The Oilers selected Lewandowski in the fourth round (No. 117) of the 2025 draft

Bryce Pickford, D, Medicine Hat (Montreal Canadiens)

Pickford returned Feb. 20 after missing a month because of an undisclosed injury with five points (two goals, three assists) in his first three games back, including the game-winning goal in back-to-back games Feb. 21 and Feb. 24. The 19-year-old has scored 35 goals this season, the most by a WHL defenseman since Chris Schmidt's 39 for Seattle in 1995-96. He's second among defensemen with 67 points in 45 games.

Montreal chose Pickford in the third round (No. 81) of the 2025 draft.

Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George (San Jose Sharks)

Ravensbergen made 22 saves in a 4-2 win against Brandon on Wednesday, the fifth time in the past six games he's allowed two goals or fewer. The 19-year-old is 5-1-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .931 save percentage during that span. He leads the league with a .917 save percentage, is tied for first in wins (25-12-0) and is fourth in GAA (2.59) in 38 games.

The Sharks selected Ravensbergen in the first round (No. 30) of the 2025 draft.

Cameron Schmidt, RW, Seattle (Dallas Stars)

Schmidt's second goal in a 3-2 win against Portland on Feb. 20 came in overtime and was his league-leading 40th of the season. It's the second straight season he's had at least 40 goals after scoring 40 in 61 games with Vancouver in 2024-25. He's third in the league with 84 points in 60 games, including 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 21 games since Seattle acquired him from Vancouver on Jan. 5.

The Stars selected the 19-year-old in the third round (No. 94) of the 2025 draft.

Tarin Smith, D, Everett (Anaheim Ducks)

Smith elevated his game in February with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in his first 10 games of the month, including a nine-game point streak that ended Feb. 22. The 19-year-old has 59 points (10 goals, 49 assists) in 55 games this season, one fewer than the 60 points (16 goals, 44 assists) he had in 65 games last season.

Anaheim selected Smith in the third round (No. 79) of the 2024 draft.