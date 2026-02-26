Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Shesterkin, Fox return for Rangers against Flyers
Letang available for Penguins after foot fracture; Hurricanes forward Robinson back from upper-body injury
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
New York Rangers
Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin will return for the Rangers when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN). Fox, a defenseman, has missed 13 games since he sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth on Jan 5. Shesterkin, a goalie, sustained a lower-body injury in the first period against Utah when he fell backwards and could not put weight on his left leg. "I think it's a huge boost," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "The caliber of players that they are, it's hard to replace those guys as we know. So, I think when you get two elite players back in the lineup like that I think it gives a huge boost of confidence to the whole group." … Forward Conor Sheary will return from a lower-body injury after missing 15 games, so the Rangers will have to make three corresponding roster moves. … Sullivan, assistant coach David Quinn, and forwards Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller are back after winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Forward Mika Zibanejad skated for seventh-place Team Sweden.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Kris Letang is available for the Penguins against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG, SNW, SNE). The defenseman was activated from injured reserve Wednesday after he was sidelined for four games with a foot fracture sustained in a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 29. Letang, projected to be out four weeks, has 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) in 50 games this season while averaging 22:06 of ice time.
Carolina Hurricanes
Eric Robinson will play for the Hurricanes against the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO) after the forward seven games with an upper-body injury. … Sebastian Aho felt run down and did not take part in the morning skate, but the forward is expected to play, coach Brind'Amour said. Aho won a bronze medal with Team Finland at the Olympics.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Dakota Joshua could return against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN4, TVAS) after missing 20 games with a lacerated kidney. The forward was activated off long-term injured reserve before the Maple Leafs' 4-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning but did not play. Coach Craig Berube said Joshua would return for one of the games during the back-to-back set.
St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas is expected to return to the Blues on Friday from a temporary leave of absence from the Blues because of a personal matter. The forward will not play at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN/Prime, KONG), St. Louis' first game following the Olympic break. Thomas has not played since Jan. 10 and had a right leg procedure, which the Blues announced Jan. 31. He has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games. ... Dylan Holloway likely will return Thursday. The forward has missed 23 of the past 24 games because of a right high ankle sprain sustained during practice Dec. 14 and has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 34 games.
Anaheim Ducks
Leo Carlsson had a goal and two assists to help the Ducks to a 6-5 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in his return from a Jan. 16 procedure to treat a left thigh injury. The 21-year-old center was projected to be out 3-5 weeks and was unavailable to play for Team Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He has 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in 45 games, second on the Ducks to Cutter Gauthier (50 points; 26 goals, 24 assists).
Utah Mammoth
Logan Cooley returned for the Mammoth's 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. The forward missed the past 28 games with a lower-body injury and also skated with the Mammoth during the Olympic break. Cooley had an assist to give him 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in 30 games this season. Forward Alex Kerfoot returned after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury and was minus-1 in 11:22 of ice time. ... Forward Michael Carcone was out with an illness.