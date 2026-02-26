NHL Status Report: Shesterkin, Fox return for Rangers against Flyers

New York Rangers

Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin will return for the Rangers when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN). Fox, a defenseman, has missed 13 games since he sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth on Jan 5. Shesterkin, a goalie, sustained a lower-body injury in the first period against Utah when he fell backwards and could not put weight on his left leg. "I think it's a huge boost," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "The caliber of players that they are, it's hard to replace those guys as we know. So, I think when you get two elite players back in the lineup like that I think it gives a huge boost of confidence to the whole group." … Forward Conor Sheary will return from a lower-body injury after missing 15 games, so the Rangers will have to make three corresponding roster moves. … Sullivan, assistant coach David Quinn, and forwards Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller are back after winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Forward Mika Zibanejad skated for seventh-place Team Sweden.