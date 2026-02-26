Morrison, former Hockey Hall of Fame president, dies at 95

Was youngest referee to work NHL game, later was League vice president of officiating

Scotty-1

© Imperial Oil-Turofsky/Hockey Hall of Fame; Greg Abel/Hockey Hall of Fame

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Ian "Scotty" Morrison, a former NHL referee and executive who later became chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame, died Wednesday. He was 95.

Morrison was born in Montreal on April 22, 1930, and turned to officiating after playing junior hockey in the Montreal Canadiens organization. In 1954, at age 24, referee-in-chief Carl Voss signed Morrison, and he became the youngest referee to work an NHL game.

He left the NHL after two years to enter private business while still working part-time as a referee in the Western Hockey League. When Voss retired in 1965, Morrison returned to the NHL as its referee-in-chief, helping the League expand its pool of officials and improve their conditioning and performance. He was named vice president of officiating in 1981.

Scotty-2

© Frank Prazak/Hockey Hall of Fame

Morrison's career took a turn in 1986 when he became NHL vice president of project development and was assigned to the Hall of Fame, where he was made president. Morrison led the Hall through its move from a location at the Canadian National Exhibition to its current home in downtown Toronto that opened in June 1993.

"Scotty was known as an enthusiastic and articulate ambassador who touched the lives of hockey fans and professionals all over the world," Hockey Hall of Fame chair of the board Mike Gartner said. "Among his many contributions as an on-ice official and hockey executive, he is widely credited for providing the creativity and vision for the Hall while building a dedicated team to develop and operate a state-of-the-art museum and place of entertainment for the game of hockey."

Morrison retired in 1998, was elected to the Hall in the Builders category in 1999 and became a trustee of the Stanley Cup in 2002.

