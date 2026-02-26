Morrison, former Hockey Hall of Fame president, dies at 95

Ian "Scotty" Morrison, a former NHL referee and executive who later became chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame, died Wednesday. He was 95.

Morrison was born in Montreal on April 22, 1930, and turned to officiating after playing junior hockey in the Montreal Canadiens organization. In 1954, at age 24, referee-in-chief Carl Voss signed Morrison, and he became the youngest referee to work an NHL game.

He left the NHL after two years to enter private business while still working part-time as a referee in the Western Hockey League. When Voss retired in 1965, Morrison returned to the NHL as its referee-in-chief, helping the League expand its pool of officials and improve their conditioning and performance. He was named vice president of officiating in 1981.