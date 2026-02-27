Korpisalo makes 36 saves, Bruins end Blue Jackets’ winning streak at 7

Korpisalo exited the game at 6:31 of the second period but returned a little more than six minutes later following a collision with Columbus forward Miles Wood, who was penalized on the play. During a TV timeout, Korpisalo went to the bench and returned to the net before play resumed. Before puck drop, however, he was replaced by backup Michael DiPietro, who stopped both shots he faced after being recently recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League.

Jeremy Swayman was given the game off following his return from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with Team USA, which defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime in the gold medal game on Sunday.

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and Morgan Geekie and Sean Kuraly also scored for the Bruins (33-20-5), who extended their point streak to eight games (5-0-3).

Kirill Marchenko and Adam Fantilli scored for the Blue Jackets (29-21-7), who had won 11 of 12 (11-1-0). Elvis Merzlikins made 19 saves.

Marchenko gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 4:32 of the first period. Mason Marchment split Boston’s defense with a neutral zone stretch pass that connected with Marchenko, who broke in alone and beat Korpisalo low stick side.

Arvidsson tied it 1-1 at 15:51. Columbus attempted to rim the puck out of its zone, but Arvidsson cut it off above the right circle and took a quick one-timer. The puck knuckled toward the net and ricocheted off Isac Lundestrom’s stick and past Merzlikins.

Korpisalo made several timely saves and finished with 19 in the first period.

Geekie’s power-play goal gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 6:54 of the second period, a one-timer from the left circle.

Kuraly, a former Blue Jacket, extended it to 3-1 at 11:15 of the third period before Fantilli cut it to 3-2 at 13:45.

Arvidsson scored his second goal at 19:27, an empty-netter for the 4-2 final.