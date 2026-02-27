Predators score 3 goals in 3rd period to rally past Blackhawks

O’Reilly gets winner with 3:16 remaining for Nashville; Chicago 1-5-2 in past 8 games

Blackhawks at Predators | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators scored three goals in the third period and rallied to win 4-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

Matthew Wood, Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos scored in the third period for the Predators (27-24-7), who had lost their previous two (0-1-1). Justus Annunen made 21 saves.

Connor Bedard and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Blackhawks (22-27-9), who are 1-5-2 in their past eight games. Spencer Knight made 22 saves.

Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 13:50 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left circle after a giveaway from Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov.

Bedard scored for the Blackhawks to make it 1-1 at 4:13 of the second period on a wrist shot from the left circle after receiving a backhand pass from Ryan Greene.

Bertuzzi gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead at 3:16 of the third period. Teuvo Teravainen took a shot from the point that hit Bertuzzi in front of the net, and he collected the rebound and beat Annunen on the blocker side.

Wood scored for the Predators to tie the game 2-2 at 7:12 on a wrist shot from the right circle on the power play on a pass from Erik Haula.

O'Reilly gave the Predators a 3-2 lead at 16:44 on a redirection of a pass to the slot from Roman Josi that beat Knight through the five-hole. 

Stamkos added an empty-net goal for the 4-2 final at 19:12.

