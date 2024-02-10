Seguin's 2 goals lift Stars past Canadiens

Thomas Harley scored, Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment each had two assists for Dallas (32-14-6), which is 10-3-1 in its past 14 games. Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.

@Juraj Slafkovsky scored for a third straight game, @Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and @Sam Montembeault made 35 saves for Montreal (21-22-8), which is 2-4-1 in its past seven games.

Suzuki gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead 39 seconds into the second period. He scored on a wrist shot past Oettinger's stick side from the right face-off circle after receiving @Cole Caufield’s long bank pass off the boards from the defensive zone.

Caufield's assist extended his NHL career-high point streak to 11 games (14 points; six goals, eight assists).

Harley tied it 1-1 at 3:51 of the second period on a wrist shot over Montembeault’s glove from the top of the left face-off circle.

Seguin gave Dallas a 2-1 lead 24 seconds later at 4:15, when he jammed Duchene’s centering pass from behind the net between Montembeault’s pads.

Seguin made it 3-1 at 17:45 with a shot past Montembeault from the right side, finishing off Duchene’s pass from the left corner.

Marchment had the secondary assist on both of Seguin’s goals; he has eight points (two goals, six assists) during a seven-game point streak.

Slafkovsky drew Montreal within 3-2 when he scored at 18:37 on a shot over Oettinger’s right shoulder from a tight angle after Suzuki fed him the puck from behind the net.

Canadiens forward @Rafael Harvey-Pinard sustained a lower-body injury in a collision with linemate Joel Armia in front of the bench on the play that led to Seguin’s go-ahead goal. After lying face down on the ice, he managed to get up and onto the bench before being helped off to the dressing room.