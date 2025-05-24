Stars' Finland contingent making impact in Stanley Cup Playoffs

According to NHL Stats, 56 Finns played at least one game in the regular season: 46 forwards and defensemen and 10 goaltenders. There are 12 Finns who have played in at least one conference final game this year: one for the Oilers (forward Kasperi Kapanen), two for the Carolina Hurricanes (forwards Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi) four for the Florida Panthers (forwards Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Niko Mikkola) and five for Dallas.

"I feel like I'm playing abroad, to be honest with you, playing in a European League. The Finnish Mafia, we call them," Stars forward Colin Blackwell said with a laugh. "I've played with a lot of Finns over my career and they're all very similar in the sense that they're two-way, really good players and great human beings, too. Having those guys, they're not only the best players on our team leading the way but they're great guys off the ice, too."

Indeed, the group has been a big part of the Stars' success. Rantanen, who the Stars acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes prior to the NHL Trade Deadline, has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 15 playoff games, tied for the League lead with Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl (six goals, 14 assists) and Connor McDavid (three goals, 17 assists). He had back-to-back hat tricks this postseason, the first coming against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, in Game 7 of the first round. The second came in Game 1 of the second round against the Winnipeg Jets.

"I guess I can't pump his tires enough, how helpful he's been in the playoffs," Lindell said of Rantanen. "When the trade came out that he was coming to us, I texted him that I was happy to be on the same side now. No need to battle him anymore."

Granlund, acquired from the San Jose Sharks with defenseman Cody Ceci on Feb. 1, has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 15 games including his first career hat trick in Game 4 of the second round against the Winnipeg Jets.

"Two great players and they're both a big part of our team," Heiskanen said of Rantanen and Granlund. "It's great to have them here. I've played with them both before, so kind of knew what to expect and played against them a lot and that wasn't fun. So, it's great to have them here and it's fun off the ice, too. Can speak Finnish and do stuff together."

Hintz has long been a top-line center for the Stars and is tied for second on the team with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 games. Heiskanen has been the Stars' best defenseman throughout his career and, since returning from a knee injury that kept him out for three-and-a-half months, has four points (one goal, three assists) in five playoff games. Lindell is on the top defense pair and is a big part of the penalty kill; he averaged 3:35 of short-handed ice time per game in the regular season and is averaging 4:39 per game in the postseason, second to New Jersey Devils defenseman Brent Pesce (4:40 per game).

"I would say (we're) very tight," Lindell said. "Speaking your own language helps. I'm not saying English isn't easy, (Lindell said he started learning English in the third grade) but it just feels like we know each other a little bit, even before being teammates, so it's easy to build from that and then it's easy to help more on the off-ice stuff. I feel everyone knows how to play and how each other plays."

DeBoer said what he likes about the Finnish players is, "they understand winning hockey."

"They understand how to create offense with removing the risk from the game. That's how you win gold medals internationally. It's also how you win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs," he said. "Those guys have a high skill level, but they don't cheat or force offense. They let it come to them, and they make good decisions with the puck, winning hockey decisions with the puck. When it's not there, they don't force it. That's what everybody's looking for out of their skill guys this time of year."

This isn't the first time the Stars have been Finn heavy. In 2005-06 Dallas had six Finnish players: forwards Jere Lehtinen, Jussi Jokinen, Niko Kapanen, Antti Miettinen and Niklas Hagman, and defenseman Janne Niinimaa. Among that group, Lehtinen was the clear star, and Jokinen was known for his shootout prowess (10-for-13 in 2005-06, the first season of the shootout's existence). Hagman, Kapanen and Miettinen were more role players for the Stars.