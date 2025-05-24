Stars' Finland contingent making impact in Stanley Cup Playoffs

DALLAS -- Miro Heiskanen and Mikko Rantanen took a few questions about themselves and their fellow Finnish teammates with the Dallas Stars, the defenseman and forward quizzed on everything from Finnish-leaning restaurants in the city to off-ice gatherings to, if they cooked, were fish and potatoes part of the main meal.
"I don't know but one thing I have to mention: Esa Lindell can't cook a steak," Rantanen said of the defenseman with a laugh.
So how does Lindell cook a steak?
"I guess not well enough," Lindell said with a smile.
All cooking and kidding aside, the Stars have something special with their five Finns, Heiskanen, Rantanen, Lindell and forwards Roope Hintz and Mikael Granlund. They're tight, they're talented and they're looking to help get the Stars to the Stanley Cup Final.
They made history when they all started Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Friday, the first time five Finnish skaters have done that for an NHL team since the League began tracking starters in 1997-98.
They may not have the chance to repeat that when they play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC).
Hintz sustained a lower-body injury when he was slashed by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse at 3:46 of the third period of the Stars' 3-0 loss to Edmonton in Game 2 on Friday. He needed to be helped to the locker room by trainers, and Stars coach Pete DeBoer did not have an update after the game.
The best-of-7 series is tied.
Dallas has embraced Finn mania. Entering Games 1 and 2, the Stars had "Fighting Finns" towels placed on each seat at American Airlines Center. When Lindell scored an empty-net goal to seal the Stars' 6-3 win in Game 1 on Wednesday, all five Finns were on the ice together.
Stars general manager Jim Nill said the five are similar in nationality, but "they all have different personalities."
"Granlund's kind of the grandfather of the group. He's a quiet man but he comes in there and you can just see the respect they have for him. These younger guys saw him, he's been a leader of Finnish hockey for a long time.
"Heiskanen's an up-and-coming star but he's quiet. Lindell, quiet but not quiet. He has his own way of saying things. Roope Hintz, a little more flamboyance in how they conduct themselves. It just goes on and on and they're great people and they're very committed to winning."