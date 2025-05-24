Skinner's amazing stick save helps Oilers hang on to shutout in Game 2

When a goalie starts to sniff that playoff shutout, they'll do anything to keep it.

Stuart Skinner used every speck of his stick to turn away an Esa Lindell in what would have been a sure goal in the third period of the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round on Friday.

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen shot it wide from the right circle. The puck slammed the glass behind the net and caromed perfectly out to Esa Lindell.

After playing Heiskanen's shot, Skinner had to launch himself to his right, throwing out his right pad and stick, catching the puck with the heel of his blade and redirecting it

The close-up angle from inside the zone is something else: