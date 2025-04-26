Stars at Avalanche, Western Conference 1st Round Game 4 preview

Dallas has won 4 straight playoff games at Colorado; Landeskog moved up to top power-play unit

Landeskog COL Hintz DAL game 4 preview April 26

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche will look to even the Western Conference First Round in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena on Saturday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, truTV, TBS, ALT, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS).

After a 5-1 win in Game 1, Colorado lost twice in overtime -- 4-3 in Game 2 and 2-1 in Game 3.

In each of the past two games, the Avalanche led in the third period, and after the Stars tied it, Colorado had a power play late in regulation that carried into overtime.

In Game 3, it was a four-minute man-advantage. At 3:21 of OT, one second after the power play expired, Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen had a shot attempt at an open net that was blocked by Stars defenseman Esa Lindell. Dallas forward Tyler Seguin scored the winner 2:10 later.

“Close games,” Lehkonen said. “We had chances in both games to win the game, but we can’t dwell on that. We’ve just got to learn from those and next time put them in.”

Teams that have taken a 3-1 lead in a best-of-7 series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs have won the series 90.8 percent of the time (316-32). The Avalanche are 11-5 in Game 4 when trailing 2-1 in a best-of-7 series and have come back to win the series six times.

Here is a breakdown of Game 4:

Stars: Goalie Jake Oettinger is 4-0 with an 0.87 goals-against average and a .964 save percentage at Colorado in the playoffs in his NHL career. Defenseman Thomas Harley leads Dallas with three points (one goal, two assists) and 31:05 of average ice time in this series. The Stars want to be more disciplined, especially in key situations, but they are 11-for-13 on the penalty kill against an elite power play. Lindell leads the NHL in short-handed ice time in the playoffs by a large margin; he has played 16:12. The next closest is Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg (12:35).

Avalanche: Captain Gabriel Landeskog has been promoted to the first power play and the second line, after playing on the second power play and the third line in Game 3 in his return from a knee injury that kept him out almost three years. Defenseman Cale Makar has two assists in the series; he has 82 points (21 goals, 61 assists) in 75 playoff games in his NHL career. Only four defensemen have had as many through 75 games: Bobby Orr, who had 92 points (26 goals, 66 assists); Paul Coffey, who had 90 (33 goals, 57 assists); Brian Leetch, who had 85 (27 goals, 58 assists) and Al MacInnis, who had 82 (20 goals, 62 assists).

Number to know: 4. That’s how many consecutive playoff games the Stars have won at Ball Arena. They went 3-0 here in their six-game victory against the Avalanche in the second round last season.

What to look for: Can the Stars play with a lead? Can the Avalanche power play get going?

What they are saying

“I think it’s just been tight. They’ve scored first, I think, every game. You’re coming from behind the whole time, but if you end up with the win, it doesn’t really matter who leads the whole game. Maybe you try to get off to a better start.” -- Stars goalie Jake Oettinger

“We’ve got to find a way to capitalize on a couple of our quality scoring chances. … You get some looks, you’ve got to put them in. That’s the difference in the hockey game.” -- Avalanche coach Jared Bednar

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Jason Robertson (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Jonathan Drouin -- Charlie Coyle -- Joel Kiviranta

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Keaton Middleton, Jimmy Vesey, Miles Wood

Injured: Ross Colton (lower body)

Status report

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Back will be a game-time decision because of an undisclosed injury; if he cannot play, Bourque, a forward, will replace him. … Heiskanen remains day to day and is not an option. ... Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said he will use the same lineup from Game 3.

NHL.com independent correspondent Ryan Boulding contributed to this report

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Landeskog to get larger role for Avalanche in Game 4 against Stars

Seguin quickly paying dividends for Stars heading to Game 4 vs. Avalanche

Makar has makings of Bruins legend Orr: Daneyko

Stars top Avalanche in OT in Game 3, take lead in Western 1st Round

DAL at COL | Recap | Gm 3

Seguin buries overtime winner

Landeskog receives ovation from fans

Latest News

Montembeault questionable for Canadiens in Game 4 against Capitals

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Protas could return for Capitals in Game 4

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Maple Leafs at Senators, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 4 preview

Barkov in Panthers lineup for Game 3 against Lightning

Montembeault leaves for Canadiens, Thompson for Capitals

Anderson of Canadiens, Wilson of Capitals fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games April 30

Lightning at Panthers, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Oilers getting healthier following key injuries, find rhythm in Game 3 win

Nemec energizes Devils with 2OT goal against Hurricanes in Game 3

Oilers get 2 quick goals in 3rd, rally past Kings in Game 3

Nemec's goal in 2nd OT gives Devils Game 3 win against Hurricanes

Capitals unable to build on series lead against Canadiens in Game 3 of East 1st Round

Canadiens put on show in front of raucous Bell Centre in Game 3