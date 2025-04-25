Makar has makings of Bruins legend Orr: Daneyko

NEW YORK -- Cale Makar has made a lot of fans during his six NHL seasons with the Colorado Avalanche.

Count three-time Stanley Cup champion and current New Jersey Devils and NHL Network analyst Ken Daneyko among them.

"He's the closest to Bobby Orr I've seen, and I never put anybody there," Daneyko said during a visit to the NHL offices in Manhattan on Thursday. "I used to watch a lot of Bobby Orr because I loved him as an 8-year-old, 7-year-old. He changed the game, revolutionized the game, Bobby Orr did. Nobody greater. And Cale Makar is the closest thing to that."

Makar has two assists and is averaging 27:52 of ice time in the Avalanche's three games against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference First Round.

The Avalanche trail 2-1 in the series after a 2-1 overtime loss in Game 3 on Wednesday. Game 4 will be at Ball Arena on Saturday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, truTV, TBS, ALT, SN, TVAS).

Comparing Orr and Makar isn't a far-fetched thought. Among defensemen to play at least 60 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Makar's average of 1.09 points per game (82 points in 75 games) is second all-time, behind Orr (1.24).

Makar's regular-season numbers are just as good. His 428 points (116 goals, 312 assists) lead all NHL defensemen since he played his first regular-season game during the 2019-20 season. And all-time among defensemen to play at least 150 games, Makar's average of 1.08 points per game is third, behind Orr (1.39) and Paul Coffey (1.09).

Makar led NHL defensemen this season with 92 points (30 goals, 62 assists). He also became the ninth defenseman to score 30 goals in a season, the first since Mike Green in 2008-09.

He is the favorite to win the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman in the NHL for the second time, after winning it in 2022. That season he became the third defenseman to win the Norris, the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs in the same season, along with Orr (1970, 1972) and Nicklas Lidstrom (2002).