Seguin quickly paying dividends for Stars heading to Game 4 vs. Avalanche

DENVER -- Tyler Seguin is supposed to be returning about now, based on the timeline when he had hip surgery Dec. 5.

But the forward already has two goals in the Western Conference First Round, including the overtime goal that gave the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 on Wednesday and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Game 4 is at Ball Arena on Saturday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, truTV, TBS, ALT, SN, TVAS).

“He worked his [tail] off to get back as early as he did,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I think it’s the earliest the surgeon who did this surgery has ever had a guy come back from this, and that was him just working to give himself a chance to play.”

Seguin has won the Stanley Cup. But that was with the Boston Bruins in 2011, when he was a 19-year-old rookie.

He’s a 33-year-old veteran now and has been trying to hoist that trophy again for years, going as far as the Stanley Cup Final with Boston in 2013 and Dallas in 2020. After the Stars lost in the Western Conference Final for the second straight time last year, he was philosophical.

“Hockey’s hard, you know?” he said after a 2-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6. “You need a lot of things to go right. You need to have that opportunity. We had that opportunity. We went through a gauntlet, beat some really good teams and knew we had something special and lost to a team that we thought we could beat, and sometimes that’s playoffs. Sometimes it’s that one bounce, that one goal, one save.

“It’s why we all love it. It’s why this is the hardest damn trophy in the world to win.”

Seguin entered this season managing a wear-and-tear problem with his left hip. DeBoer said the hope was that he could play with it.

He played well with it for a while. The line of Mason Marchment, Matt Duchene and Seguin was one of the best in the NHL.

Through Dec. 5, Duchene led the Stars with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 25 games. Marchment was second with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games. Seguin was next with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games.

But the hip flared up amid the grind of the regular season.

“I think at that point kind of reality struck,” DeBoer said. “… If he can’t get through back-to-backs during the regular season, how is he going to get through a playoff run? So that’s when the surgery [decision was made]. And honestly, his due date back from the official surgery was probably this week or next week.”