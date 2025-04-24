Landeskog returns for Avalanche in Game 3, 1st NHL game since 2022

Colorado captain in lineup against Dallas after recovering from knee surgeries

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DENVER -- Gabriel Landeskog returned to play his first game in almost three years for the Colorado Avalanche against the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

“Now it’s kind of go time,” he told Altitude Sports, “so I’m excited to get out there.”

The 32-year-old hadn't played in the NHL since June 26, 2022, when the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the Stanley Cup.

Landeskog, the Avalanche captain, had problems with his right knee, going through surgeries -- including a cartilage transplant May 10, 2023 -- and enduring setbacks. He has chronicled his journey in the docuseries "A Clean Sheet."

"It was lots of ups and downs, mental toughness at its finest, I think," Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson said. "He had every right to pull the plug at any time he wanted to but wanted to see it through.

"Regardless if he played again or not, he was getting paid, and he had a great life. He was an Avs legend no matter what, so he didn't have to go through all that to do it. But he wanted to see it through.

"We're happy for him and proud of him."

Landeskog played two games for Colorado of the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint April 11 and 12.

He went through the morning skate, came off long-term injured reserve and warmed up for Game 2 on Monday, but didn't play in a 4-3 overtime win by the Stars, which evened the best-of-7 series.

He went through another morning skate Wednesday, working with the second power-play unit.

"It's great," said Stars forward Mikko Rantanen, a former Avalanche teammate. "As a friend, I'm very happy for him. I was happy to see him play a couple games in the AHL. Well deserved, because the journey he's been through, I don't think anybody else, at least in hockey, has gone through what he's gone through. It's remarkable he's coming back."

Selected by Colorado with the No. 2 pick of the 2011 NHL Draft, Landeskog has 571 points (248 goals, 323 assists) in 738 regular-season games and ranks ninth in points in Quebec Nordiques/Avalanche history. He has 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 69 playoff games, eighth in franchise history.

"I'm thrilled," said Stars center Matt Duchene, a former Avalanche teammate. "I think that's so much bigger than hockey and this series. He was up at my cottage right after he had the surgery and showing me pictures of before and after, all that stuff. I feel like I've been paying attention to it for a few years now. Our families are good friends, and we've been rooting for him to come back.

"Obviously, it makes our job harder having a guy like that out there. But on the friend side, the human side, the fellow athlete side, I think everyone's happy to see the progress he's made. Hopefully, he's got a lot of runway left. Hope it's not one of those things where it acts back up."

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said everyone is rooting for Landeskog.

"For the longest stretches, it was just focus on the guys who are here, because we didn't have any sort of idea of when he would be back, right? But he's an invaluable guy to our team, not only with what he provides on the ice but also in the locker room, and now he's been around obviously a lot more because he's gearing up and getting ready to play.

"Like, we welcome him back."

