McDavid, Hyman laud offseason moves by Oilers front office

TORONTO -- It’s been 21 days since Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers, and they already have turned the page and are focused on completing their unfinished business next season.
And that Stanley-Cup-or-bust goal seems brighter with some of the moves made this offseason.
“I thought the whole management staff has done a great job,” McDavid said Monday at the fifth annual Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic Charitable Golf Tournament at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. “They’ve had a great offseason so far.”
Fueling the moves, which included signing free agent forwards Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson, was the heartbreak of losing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final by a score of 2-1 on June 24. And not just the players are motivated.
To McDavid’s point: with former general manager Ken Holland having left the Oilers when his contract expired earlier this month, consider the work spearheaded by Jeff Jackson, Edmonton’s CEO of Hockey Operations, and his staff since the Stanley Cup Playoffs painfully ended three weeks ago.
The opening of free agency July 1 saw Edmonton sign Skinner to a one-year, $3 million contract, one day after the Buffalo Sabres bought out the final three seasons of his eight-year, $72 million contract ($9 million average annual value). The Oilers also signed Arvidsson, who played the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, to a two-year, $8 million contract ($4 million AAV).
The 32-year-old Skinner (357 NHL goals) and the 31-year-old Arvidsson (179) have combined for 536 career goals and should bring much-needed supplemental scoring to a team that already features forwards McDavid (32), Hyman (54), Leon Draisaitl (41) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (18), who combined for 145 goals last season.
The Oilers also re-signed forwards Adam Henrique (two years, $3 million AAV), Mattias Janmark (three years, $1.45 million AAV), Connor Brown (one year, $1 million) and Corey Perry (one year, $1.4 million), and defenseman Troy Stecher (two years, $787,500 AAV). Edmonton added defenseman Josh Brown on a three-year contract ($1 million AAV).
Then, on July 5, the Oilers acquired highly regarded forward prospect Matthew Savoie, a native of the Edmonton suburb of St. Albert, Alberta, in a trade with the Sabres for forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio. The 20-year-old was the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
“It’s been short, it’s been hurried. But I think in the small time they’ve been at it they’ve done great things,” McDavid said. “Keeping as many guys together is a good thing in the salary cap era. It’s tough to do that and [Jackson has] done a great job of finding a way to do that, for the most part.”