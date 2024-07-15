McDavid, Hyman laud offseason moves by Oilers front office

Hyman said the off-ice events of the past three weeks have shown that the Oilers are a team that has become an attractive spot for players, either to join or stay with.

“Kenny did a great job during the year and then, obviously with Kenny leaving, [Jeff] kind of took over the mantle and has done a great job bringing in new guys to make the team better, and bringing guys back too,” he said. “I think it’s also a testament to the team that guys are willing to come back on team-friendly deals and take discounts to try to win. I think they see how special it is to play in Edmonton.

“It’s now become more of a destination to play. That’s really awesome to see.”

Hyman said three consecutive years of playing the Kings in the Stanley Cup Playoffs has helped him become familiar with Arvidsson, a player he said is tough to go against, scores greasy goals and will augment the Oilers’ game offensively and defensively.

As for Skinner, Hyman said the two played minor hockey together in the Toronto area when they each were about 8 years old. He quickly added that he did not need to recruit Skinner; the former Sabres forward decided without any Hyman provocation to come to Edmonton.

“We played for a long time together back in the day,” Hyman said. “It’s been a long, long, long time since we played together, but obviously watching from afar and playing against him, he's a really talented guy and goal-scorer.

“Very excited to see how the two of them mesh with our group.”

One that will be welcoming the third line of Connor Brown-Henrique-Janmark back into the mix after all three were re-signed.

On Oct. 22, 2022, Brown, then a member of the Washington Capitals, tore his ACL and missed the remainder of the season. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Oilers last offseason and needed much of the season to work his way back to top form, which he started to show against the Panthers in the Final, when he had one goal and one assist and averaged 13:14 of ice time per game, seventh most among Oilers forwards.

“I think my role was starting to expand in the Final and there’s a lot of momentum there for me to build off that,” he said. “I’m really just having fun out there again and, to your point, I think I’m just that much more excited to get going again.”

So too are McDavid and Hyman, who already have started offseason workouts.

“(Zach) and I have already been back getting the bodies moving again and preparing for another year,” McDavid said, adding with a chuckle that “he was there first.

“There’s not much else to do. Just nice to be in a routine.”

Proceeds from the event, which has raised more than $2 million since 2018, will go to Stollery Children’s Hospital, UJA Federations of Toronto and Alberta, SickKids Hospital, and Colby’s Kidz.