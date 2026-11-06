Devils honor 100-year-old World War II veteran on Military Appreciation Night

NEWARK, N.J. -- Bob Walsh has experienced events far more daunting than dropping a puck in front of thousands of hockey fans.

But the 100-year-old World War II veteran could hardly hide his excitement about receiving that honor at Prudential Center on Thursday. The Far Hills, New Jersey native was recognized by the New Jersey Devils as part of Military Appreciation Night before their game against the St. Louis Blues.

"It's a real treat, I'll tell you that," Walsh told NHL.com. "I'm going to drop the puck and that's unbelievable. I never expected anything like that."

Walsh enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1943 and was assigned to the 2nd Marine Division. His service took him to Okinawa, Japan, where American forces began one of the Pacific campaign's bloodiest battles on April 1, 1945.

Asked what inspired him to join the Marines, Walsh offered a lighthearted explanation.

"I tell everybody John Wayne movies," he said with a grin. "A friend of mine joined the Marines a year ahead of me, so I thought that was pretty cool. We didn't do it together, but we ended up together, somehow."

Walsh said serving at Okinawa remains one of the proudest moments of his military career. The experience also left him with lessons that have endured for more than eight decades.