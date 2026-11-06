Devils honor 100-year-old World War II veteran on Military Appreciation Night

New Jersey native, former US Marine Bob Walsh drops puck at Prudential Center

Bob-Walsh-drops-puck

© New Jersey Devils

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Bob Walsh has experienced events far more daunting than dropping a puck in front of thousands of hockey fans.

But the 100-year-old World War II veteran could hardly hide his excitement about receiving that honor at Prudential Center on Thursday. The Far Hills, New Jersey native was recognized by the New Jersey Devils as part of Military Appreciation Night before their game against the St. Louis Blues. 

"It's a real treat, I'll tell you that," Walsh told NHL.com. "I'm going to drop the puck and that's unbelievable. I never expected anything like that."

Walsh enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1943 and was assigned to the 2nd Marine Division. His service took him to Okinawa, Japan, where American forces began one of the Pacific campaign's bloodiest battles on April 1, 1945.

Asked what inspired him to join the Marines, Walsh offered a lighthearted explanation.

"I tell everybody John Wayne movies," he said with a grin. "A friend of mine joined the Marines a year ahead of me, so I thought that was pretty cool. We didn't do it together, but we ended up together, somehow."

Walsh said serving at Okinawa remains one of the proudest moments of his military career. The experience also left him with lessons that have endured for more than eight decades.

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© Mike Morreale

"Being faithful to everything and treating your people with good faith and respect," Walsh said.

Walsh was once an avid hockey fan, though he joked that following the game has become slightly more challenging.

"I was a real hockey fan years ago," he said. "Now I don't pay too much attention anymore because it moves too damn fast. I can't register that fast."

Dave, a friend and fellow marine who belongs to the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Bernardsville with Walsh, described his friend as a gentleman who remains remarkably active. Walsh will celebrate his 101st birthday May 8.

Dave said that when he arrived at Walsh's house before the game, Walsh was looking outside at fallen leaves and pointing toward his leaf blower.

"He's like, 'I've got to get rid of these leaves,'" Dave said. "He's amazing."

Devils captain Nico Hischier appreciated seeing Walsh receive his moment in front of the Prudential Center crowd.

"It's great to see the teams and people recognize that and give these heroes their moment," Hischier said. "I think obviously for him and for his family and friends, it was a big moment, and he got a great applause. It was a real special night for him."

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